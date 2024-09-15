Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Fans Demand Refunds After 'Gag City' Mishaps

Queen Of Refunds? Fans Demand Their Coins Amid Nicki Minaj’s Gag City Reloaded Tour Antics

Published on September 15, 2024

Nicki Minaj has angered the Barbs and disturbed the peace in Gag City with her latest antics.

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Social media users have been sharing their negative experiences at Nicki‘s Gag City Reloaded Tour amid increasingly late concert start times, allegations of lip syncing and lack of entertainment.

According to fan sentiments shared on X, Nicki failed to take the stage until close to midnight and then pantomimed her way through a lackluster setlist.

 

Never to be silenced, the Mayor of Gag City responded to her fans claims saying,

“This ain’t the mthfkn opera, user reggibivv. It’s a HIGH LEVEL 4 HOUR ICONIC MASTER FKNG PIECE MASTER FKNG CLASS HIP HOP SHOW HEADLINED BY THE QUEEN, NIGG@,” she said. ” #GagCityBIRMINGHAM is only hours away!!!!! Yrsutdtidihcosefdiditxitdkhxidkf. Yaaaaaayyyyyyyy. Love you guys!!!!”

She also broke down a little concert math for her fans.

“If you are asking in a “serious” way why you didn’t “GET” a song that another city got, time travel yo narrow a** to the days where you wouldn’t have already seen 40 shows on IG LIVE FOR FREE,” she tweeted. “Pay for those free shows or sitcho silly tail self down & be surprised. Be in the moment. This ain’t a fkng juke box. I just performed 81MM worth of “fallin 4 u”.

Still, some Barbs came to their queen’s defense claiming that they loved their time in Gag City.

“This was such a gag for me cause I really expected you to walk off stage for the next act. You ate that whine up at the end! Such an amazing show! #GagCityCleveland,” one user commented. 

Despite conflicting reviews and her social media hi-jinx, Nicki has continued to sell tickets for the second installment of her tour. The 22-show event continues with dates in San Antonio, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Nicki’s hometown of Queens, NY.

She is also hard at work promoting her Loci by Nicki Minaj shoe line in collaboration with DTLR stores. In the midst of a firestorm of tweets about Lil Wayne‘s Super Bowl “snub”, the “Anaconda” artist made sure to let people know that the shoes were currently on sale.

It must truly be an experience being a Nicki Minaj fan in 2024.

Celebrity News concerts Newsletter Nicki Minaj Put on Blast Viral video

