Tyler James Williams' Sleeveless Emmy's Look Sparks Swoon-ami

Right To Bare Arms: Al-ARM-ingly Fine Tyler James Williams Sparked Sculpted Shoulder Shenanigans & Muscular Mayhem At 2024 Emmys

Published on September 16, 2024

Abbott Elementary star Tyler James Williams popped out and showed off blindingly buff biceps at the 2024 Emmys that launched a typhoon of tatted-up thirst tweets and left red-carpet hosts “stammering.” Can Greg fix our light next?

Tyler James Williams 76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

On Sunday, the biggest names in television gathered to celebrate exceptional shows and performances at the 76th Primetime Emmys.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Viewers tuned in to see their favorite series compete for the coveted awards, however, the big winner of the night was Tyler James Williams, and everyone who wondered, “Where my hug at?” after seeing the actor’s chiseled arms in a sleeveless style.

The Best Supporting Actor nominee makes waves on every red carpet with fabulous fashion that puts him on the best-dressed lists. Williams has subtly shown off his fit physique on the red carpet before with a matching mesh shirt under his light blue Amiri suit at the 2024 SAG Awards.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Sunday at the 2024 Emmys, it was all about his alluring arms in a sleek black-on-black look by Dolce & Gabbana.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-AWARD-EMMY-RED CARPET

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

According to Who Wore What Jewels, Williams completed the look with the $33,000 Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany & Co. Paris Flames brooch and matching rings and bracelets.

Tyler James Williams’ Rough Road To His Rock-Hard Body

Last year, Williams revealed to Men’s Health that his hard body was hard-fought after years of struggling with Crohn’s disease.

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

 

He didn’t get diagnosed with the condition, which severely inflames the digestive system, until the age of 24. By that time, he was unable to eat and in so much pain that he needed emergency surgery to remove six inches of his intestines.

When Williams didn’t heal correctly from that procedure, he went into septic shock and nearly died. While recovering, he couldn’t eat normally and required nutrients through IV for months. During that time, he dropped from 130 lbs down to a dangerously low 105 lbs and “was too weak to stand.”

 

Since then, he rebuilt himself and his health brick by brick. When the Dear White People star’s magazine cover dropped, he dedicated it to everyone with similar struggles. We love to see it… and his ripped results!

“This one is for the Crohns Patients, the “hard gainers”, the skinny kids, and those thriving while fighting invisible illnesses. May we all continue to learn how to listen our bodies and treat them better. Thank you to @menshealthmag for the feature and chronicling my journey thus far,” he wrote.

Tyler James Williams Sparks ARM-ageddon Of Thirst

The Everybody Hates Chris alum stole the show on the Emmys red carpet. Fans wondered how he hid all that under his schoolhouse dress shirts on his hit comedy.

Even in person, one comment joked that Williams “had Robin Roberts stammering” during their red-carpet interview. And can we blame her?

Another asked if the unscheduled gun show was his bid for acting in a Marvel movie.

Check out more reactions to Tyler James Williams on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

For those who eager to see more of Tyler James Williams, you won’t have to wait long. He stars in the thriller Amber Alert, which is in select theaters and will be available on streaming Sept. 27. Not only that, but Season 4 of Abbott Elementary premiers Oct. 9 on ABC.

 

