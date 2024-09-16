ICYMI: All The Big Winners From The 76th Annual Emmy Awards
ICYMI: All The Big Winners From The 76th Emmys Including Lamorne Morris, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘The Bear’
Some of your favorite celebs took home trophies at the 76th annual Emmys on Sunday, September 15, live from Los Angeles.
After the strikes in Hollywood pushed the 2023 Emmy Awards to the top of this year, we are finally back on schedule. Last night the 76th Emmy Awards ceremony took place live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event was hosted by father-son machine Eugene and Dan Levy. Shōgun led the pack with a combined 25 nods while securing 17 in the Creative Arts categories and winning 14. The hit series The Bear secured 23 nominations and Only Murders In The Building rounded things out with 21 nominations.
Sunday proved to be a big night for Shōgun and The Bear in particular.
Variety reports that The Bear broke its own record of 10 comedy wins for a single season with its 11 trophies on Sunday while Shōgun won outstanding drama, lead actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, actress for Anna Sawai, and directing for Frederick E.O. Toye. The series has now effectively broken the record for most wins by a show in a single season with 18 wins total.
You can find a full list of winners below.
Outstanding Comedy Series
WINNER: Hacks
Abbott ElementaryThe Bear
Curb Your EnthusiasmOnly Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
WINNER: Shogun
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning ShowMr. and Mrs. SmithSlow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
WINNER: Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun
Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown
Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show
Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear
Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary
Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear
Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen
Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror
Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers
Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
WINNER: Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses
Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout
Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, “Anjin,” Shōgun
Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Crimon Sky,” Shōgun
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel LiveLate Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks
Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary
Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear
Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two
Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie
WINNER: Steven Zaillian, Ripley
Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer
Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo
Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry
Issa López, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
WINNER: Alex Edelman, Just for Us
The Oscars
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
John Early, Now More Than Ever
Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
WINNER: The Traitors
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Carol Burnett, Palme Royale
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shōgun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
