ICYMI: All The Big Winners From The 76th Emmys Including Lamorne Morris, ‘Shōgun’ & ‘The Bear’

Some of your favorite celebs took home trophies at the 76th annual Emmys on Sunday, September 15, live from Los Angeles.

After the strikes in Hollywood pushed the 2023 Emmy Awards to the top of this year, we are finally back on schedule. Last night the 76th Emmy Awards ceremony took place live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event was hosted by father-son machine Eugene and Dan Levy. Shōgun led the pack with a combined 25 nods while securing 17 in the Creative Arts categories and winning 14. The hit series The Bear secured 23 nominations and Only Murders In The Building rounded things out with 21 nominations.

Sunday proved to be a big night for Shōgun and The Bear in particular.

Variety reports that The Bear broke its own record of 10 comedy wins for a single season with its 11 trophies on Sunday while Shōgun won outstanding drama, lead actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, actress for Anna Sawai, and directing for Frederick E.O. Toye. The series has now effectively broken the record for most wins by a show in a single season with 18 wins total.

You can find a full list of winners below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: Hacks

Abbott ElementaryThe Bear

Curb Your EnthusiasmOnly Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: Shogun

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning ShowMr. and Mrs. SmithSlow Horses

3 Body Problem

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Anna Sawai, Shogun

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

WINNER: Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple, Fargo

Sofia Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” Shо̄gun

Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” The Crown

Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” The Morning Show

Hiro Murai, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” Slow Horses

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” The Bear

Randall Einhorn, “Party,” Abbott Elementary

Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” The Bear

Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” The Gentlemen

Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, “I’m The Pappy,” The Ms. Pat Show

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Charlie Brooker, “Joan Is Awful,” Black Mirror

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Ron Nyswaner, “You’re Wonderful,” Fellow Travelers

Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Issa López, “Part 6,” True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Will Smith, “Negotiating With Tigers,” Slow Horses

Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “Ritz,” The Crown

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “The End,” Fallout

Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “First Date,” Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, “Anjin,” Shōgun

Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Crimon Sky,” Shōgun

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel LiveLate Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, “Bulletproof,” Hacks

Quinta Brunson, “Career Day,” Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer and Joanna Carlo, “Fishes,” The Bear

Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Orlando,” Girls5eva

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good,” The Other Two

Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “Pride Parade,” What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie

WINNER: Steven Zaillian, Ripley

Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” Baby Reindeer

Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Fargo

Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” Lessons in Chemistry

Issa López, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

WINNER: Alex Edelman, Just for Us

The Oscars

Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

John Early, Now More Than Ever

Jacqueline Novak, Get On Your Knees

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

WINNER: The Traitors

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Greta Lee, The Morning Show

Lesley Manville, The Crown

Karen Pittman, The Morning Show

Holland Taylor, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Carol Burnett, Palme Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live