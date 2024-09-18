Brittany Renner Says Future Is 'Uncertain' After Hijab Debut
Brittany Renner Says ‘She Has No Idea’ How She’ll Provide For Her Son After Adopting A More Modest Lifestyle
Brittany Renner is “incredibly uncertain” about her future, living situation, and providing for her son amid a personal transformation to a more modest lifestyle.
In an Instagram video shared on Sept. 13, the 32-year-old model and influencer confessed that her entire outer world had “completely crumbled” since she decided to go through “a lot of changes internally.”
In August, her followers noticed that instead of her usual revealing clothing she started wearing a hijab, a head scarf typically worn by Muslim women as a part of their religious and cultural practices. The unique item covers the hair, neck, and sometimes shoulders while leaving the face clear to promote modesty.
“Allahu Akbar, I’ve gone through a lot of changes internally, and as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled, leaving me incredibly uncertain in just about every area in my life,” Renner, who hasn’t confirmed whether she has converted to Islam, explained.
The star, known for showcasing sexy outfits from brands like Fashion Nova on social media, claimed that her choice to adopt a more modest style had put a strain on her finances.
“I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son, but Allah has moved mountains for me, and I trust that this will be no different,” she continued. “I feel like Alice when she ate the cookie and her feet went through the windows and she’s cramped in the house like that. I’ve outgrown where I am. The facade is fading… And I’m at a place where I don’t want anything that doesn’t have my name on it. Take it away. It serves no purpose here. And I don’t want a penny more than I’m meant to have, because I can do a lot with a little.”
Despite her financial challenges, Renner felt a sense of relief in embracing her true self, as the “facade” she had been upholding was gradually “fading.”
The mother of one added;
“When the facade fades and all the BS is cleared out, it makes room for what has always been for you.”
Social Media Users React To Renner’s Video
After Renner published her emotional video, the comments section lit up with mixed reviews from fans and internet detractors with the latter telling Renner to “get a job” and stop complaining.
“I’m sure McDonald’s is hiring,” penned one person in the comments section. Another user pondered if Renner was “mentally unstable.”
Nevertheless, many netizens have offered the muse a wealth of love and support throughout her transformation journey.
“Nothing of this world matters when everyone begins to realize that — they’ll understand why she’s doing what she’s doing,” penned one fan. “The cars, the house, the clothes, don’t mean anything when there’s no joy, peace, or God in the middle. Keep going. In a similar place, but we know who our provider and creator of it all.”
Another supporter chimed in;
“This is actually dope. Sacrificing all the old s*** or what you now believe is more than 98% of people are willing to do in the name of anything other than money. Thought this conversion was a joke at first but gotta give respect where it’s due.”
Renner Debuted Her New Look In August
On Aug. 3, Renner made her Instagram debut wearing a hijab, inspiring fans to “trust their wings” while showcasing her new look. The former Basketball Wives star elaborated on her choice in a follow-up video posted Aug. 4, telling fans that she was “manifesting a new wardrobe.”
Renner added, “I have no idea how this is going to look. I have contractual obligations, clothes to wear, bills that need to be paid…Finding clothes that are more aligned with where I’m headed, even if its not to the book perfect, that’s what this is all about for me.”
Renner has spoken candidly about her financial challenges in the past, revealing that she receives just $2,500 per month in child support from Washington, despite circulating rumors that she had received $200,000 a month from the athlete.
“A lot of people think I’m getting X amount in child support and I don’t have to work and I don’t have to do all this stuff. But it’s like, I very much provide for my child. I’m here right now, my mom is watching my son and I’m here like, doing the damn thing. I’m doing my best,” Renner said during a 2022 interview on Tonight’s Conversation.
It’s unclear if she’s adopted a new religion, but it’s clear that Renner’s gone through a change.
