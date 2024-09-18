Brittany Renner Says ‘She Has No Idea’ How She’ll Provide For Her Son After Adopting A More Modest Lifestyle

Brittany Renner is “incredibly uncertain” about her future, living situation, and providing for her son amid a personal transformation to a more modest lifestyle.

In an Instagram video shared on Sept. 13, the 32-year-old model and influencer confessed that her entire outer world had “completely crumbled” since she decided to go through “a lot of changes internally.”

In August, her followers noticed that instead of her usual revealing clothing she started wearing a hijab, a head scarf typically worn by Muslim women as a part of their religious and cultural practices. The unique item covers the hair, neck, and sometimes shoulders while leaving the face clear to promote modesty.

“Allahu Akbar, I’ve gone through a lot of changes internally, and as a result, my outer world has completely crumbled, leaving me incredibly uncertain in just about every area in my life,” Renner, who hasn’t confirmed whether she has converted to Islam, explained.

The star, known for showcasing sexy outfits from brands like Fashion Nova on social media, claimed that her choice to adopt a more modest style had put a strain on her finances.

“I have no idea where I’m going to live or how I’m going to provide for my son, but Allah has moved mountains for me, and I trust that this will be no different,” she continued. “I feel like Alice when she ate the cookie and her feet went through the windows and she’s cramped in the house like that. I’ve outgrown where I am. The facade is fading… And I’m at a place where I don’t want anything that doesn’t have my name on it. Take it away. It serves no purpose here. And I don’t want a penny more than I’m meant to have, because I can do a lot with a little.”

Despite her financial challenges, Renner felt a sense of relief in embracing her true self, as the “facade” she had been upholding was gradually “fading.”

The mother of one added;

“When the facade fades and all the BS is cleared out, it makes room for what has always been for you.”

