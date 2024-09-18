So FINE It’s Scary: Jordyn Woods Stuns On Spooky Date Night With Baller Boo Karl-Anthony Towns At Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

Professional baddie Jordyn Woods and baller boo thang Karl-Anthony Towns are still going strong after two years and stepped out for a spooky date night with friends at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

The cutesy couple was joined by Love Island love birds Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb along with Jodie Woods and Kimora Nicole to celebrate Friday the 13th at the annual scarefest that terrorizes guests through Nov. 13 at Universal Studios.

Returning for its 33rd year, Horror Nights is back with fresh frights include a terrifying post-apocalyptic world in A Quiet Place where guests follow the Abbott family as they try to escape monstrous creatures with a sharp sense of hearing.

The lucky guests who make it to the end can team up with Ghostbusters new and old in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to protect NYC from a second Ice Age courtesy of vengeful spirit of Garraka who threatens to freeze everyone to death.

Survivors of Garraka will barely have time to catch their breath before traveling deeper into a paranormal dimension of tortured souls and demonic entities as they follow in the footsteps of the Lambert family in Insidious: The Further.

Other notable attractions include ‘Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines’ which drops guests in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters: Saskia Van Helsing, Bride of Frankenstein, She-Wolf, and Anck-Su-Namun.

There’s also “Late Night With Chucky” where guests can have their questions answered in real-time by Chucky during his killer new live talk show, Blumhouse’s Terror Tram where guests can confront M3GAN, The Grabber, and more, The-Weekend’s ‘horrifying’ new Nightmare Trilogy, and much more.

For more info about Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights 2024, click here. And, as an added bonus, you can enjoy some of Jordan Woods’ hottest pics of 2024 on the flip.