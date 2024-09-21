Sports

Jordan Chiles Gets An Assist From Simone Biles On Medal Appeal

Get It Right! Simone Biles’ Documentary May Have Helped Jordan Chiles’ Latest Bronze Medal Appeal

Published on September 21, 2024

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles attend Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles is still appealing the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling against her and her fellow US gymnastics teammate Simone Biles may have just helped her case.

Biles’ latest documentary, Simone Biles Rising, includes footage from Team USA’s Olympic run this summer. In the Netflix film, the team coach, Cecile Landi, makes a formal inquiry before the one-minute cutoff mark. The controversial ruling that stripped Chiles of her bronze medal for the floor routine competition has greatly leaned on the claim that Landi did not appeal on Chiles’ behalf until the minute had already passed.

The Netflix cameras determined that was a lie.

Chiles has taken her appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court and now awaits their final ruling, Yahoo Sports reports. Her latest effort uses the time stamps of the documentary footage to prove that Landi’s filing of the inquiry was well within the appropriate timeframe; however, an official failed to log the inquiry until one minute and four seconds after Chiles’ score was recorded. The seconds, in this case, are what stands between the star gymnast and keeping her bronze medal.

The documentary also revealed that an inquiry was submitted for Biles‘ routine as well. The GOAT gymnast took home the silver medal on an all-Black podium which included Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. Fans noted that Biles may have been awarded the gold had her inquiry been formally filed.

“Honestly not a big deal for me, Rebeca had a better floor anyways,” Biles said to a fan on X. “upsetting how it wasn’t processed but I’m not mad at the results. BUT JUSTICE FOR JORDAN, ya hear me!!!!”

Nothing but respect for our queen.

Currently, our girls are part of the Gold Over America tour together where lucky fans can catch some of their favorite gymnasts performing all over the country. One monkey don’t stop no show!

