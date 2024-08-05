Entertainment

Funniest Tweets From The 2024 Paris Olympics (So Far)

Rooting For Everybody Black! Funniest Tweets, Memes & Viral Videos From The 2024 Paris Olympics (So Far)

Published on August 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 15

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2

Source: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

We’re rooting for everybody Black at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Team USA currently leads the WORLD (the whole entire EARTH) in medals with the help of Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles and the Golden girls who shined with all eyes on their every flip.

Biles, along with Jordan Chiles, and Brazilian bombshell Rebeca Andrade made Olympic history as the first ALL-BLACK Gymnastics podium ever.

Elsewhere in Paris, Noah Lyles backed up his big talk by winning Gold in the 100-meter final by 0.005 of a second in one of the closest races you’ll ever see.

You may recall the polarizing sprinter going viral for questioning why NBA Champions are called “world champions” when they haven’t beaten the world’s best teams.

Naturally, the quirky athlete’s comments set social media ablaze and caught the attention of NBA superstars, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Dame Lillard who commented under a post of the video.

In a hilarious Olympics subplot, Lyles leaned his way to Gold with NBA lovers and Team USA watching to see if he could pull it off after talking all that ish.

On the women’s side, Sha’Carri Richardson sprinted to Silver–her first Olympic medal ever–in the 100-meter final with Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce out with a hamstring injury.

Other storylines worth following are LeBron and Team USA chasing Gold, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Gable Steveson gearing up for Gold in Wrestling, and Erriyon Knighton sprinting into the 200-meters spotlight.

And for those who dumped their cable package for streaming platforms, you can catch Team USA rack up more medals live on Peacock.

What’s your favorite moments of the Olympics thus far? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from the Paris Olympics (so far) on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415

Related Tags

2024 Olympics Kevin Durant LeBron James Newsletter Noah Lyles Olympics Sha'Carri Richardson Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Simone Biles Snoop Dogg

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close