We’re rooting for everybody Black at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Team USA currently leads the WORLD (the whole entire EARTH) in medals with the help of Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles and the Golden girls who shined with all eyes on their every flip.

Biles, along with Jordan Chiles, and Brazilian bombshell Rebeca Andrade made Olympic history as the first ALL-BLACK Gymnastics podium ever.

Elsewhere in Paris, Noah Lyles backed up his big talk by winning Gold in the 100-meter final by 0.005 of a second in one of the closest races you’ll ever see.

You may recall the polarizing sprinter going viral for questioning why NBA Champions are called “world champions” when they haven’t beaten the world’s best teams.

Naturally, the quirky athlete’s comments set social media ablaze and caught the attention of NBA superstars, including Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Dame Lillard who commented under a post of the video.

In a hilarious Olympics subplot, Lyles leaned his way to Gold with NBA lovers and Team USA watching to see if he could pull it off after talking all that ish.

On the women’s side, Sha’Carri Richardson sprinted to Silver–her first Olympic medal ever–in the 100-meter final with Jamaican rival Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce out with a hamstring injury.

Other storylines worth following are LeBron and Team USA chasing Gold, Tamyra Mensah-Stock and Gable Steveson gearing up for Gold in Wrestling, and Erriyon Knighton sprinting into the 200-meters spotlight.

And for those who dumped their cable package for streaming platforms, you can catch Team USA rack up more medals live on Peacock.

What’s your favorite moments of the Olympics thus far? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets, memes, and videos from the Paris Olympics (so far) on the flip.