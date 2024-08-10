‘Racism Is Real’ Jordan Chiles’ Sister Slams Olympic Court Ruling Against Bronze Medal Victory After Judges Repeatedly Underscored Her

After a ruling against Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles‘ bronze medal victory, her sister clapped back, saying the score reversal is proof “racism is real” at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Considering that judges reportedly got away with undercounting Chiles’ floor exercise difficulty three other times, her sister might be right about that.

We all know the phrase that under racism, Black people have to be “twice as good to get half as much.” Even after Black Girl Magic swept the podium for the first time at the floor final competition, Chiles couldn’t enjoy her victory in peace. Now, a court might strip Chiles of her individual bronze medal five days later over what started as a judging error.

Jesus, take the scorecards!

Gymnastics has been one of the hottest sports of this summer, and it’s getting nastier even after the competition ended. According to USA Today, a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport may snatch back Chiles’ well-deserved medal on a technicality. In addition to the heartbreak over Chiles possibly losing the coveted honor, her big sister and supporters are seething that she’d face consequences for other people’s mistakes.

Olympics Judges Repeatedly Undercounted Jordan Chiles’ Floor Exercise And Seemingly Cost Her The Bronze Despite Correcting Her Score

Shortly after the Houston heavy-hitter completed her floor exercise, only a few fractions of a point stood between Chiles and the podium. Her USA teammate Simone Biles graciously conceded to Brazillian bombshell Rebeca Andrade taking the top spot. And when all hope seemed lost for Chiles based on initial scores, her coach spotted a mistake in the calculations.

After the coaches submitted an inquiry into an inaccurate deduction, Chiles jumped from 5th place with 13.666 to 13.766. That doesn’t seem like much, but it put her on the podium when judges accurately assessed the difficulty of her routine. However, the officials’ mistake about a medal-worthy performance could cost Chiles even after they corrected it moments later.

According to an appeal from her Romanian rival, when they checked the scoring, it was too little, too late. The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee appealed the outcome, claiming Chiles coaches objected outside of the one-minute for inquiries. They couldn’t beat Jordan on the floor, but they’re still seemingly coming for her medal in court over four seconds. That’s right, just four.

The International Gymnastics Federation and Court of Arbitration for Sport officially decided that the four-second difference meant the inquiry came too late and reversed Chiles’ score.

“The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,” the official decision said. “The initial score of 13.666 given to Ms Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s Floor exercise shall be reinstated.”

Fed-up fans just want the members of these courts to step outside and explain this cruel ruling.

