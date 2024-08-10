Jordan Chiles' Bronze Medal Score Reversed Despite Score Error
‘Racism Is Real’ Jordan Chiles’ Sister Slams Olympic Court Ruling Against Bronze Medal Victory After Judges Repeatedly Underscored Her
After a ruling against Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles‘ bronze medal victory, her sister clapped back, saying the score reversal is proof “racism is real” at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Considering that judges reportedly got away with undercounting Chiles’ floor exercise difficulty three other times, her sister might be right about that.
We all know the phrase that under racism, Black people have to be “twice as good to get half as much.” Even after Black Girl Magic swept the podium for the first time at the floor final competition, Chiles couldn’t enjoy her victory in peace. Now, a court might strip Chiles of her individual bronze medal five days later over what started as a judging error.
Jesus, take the scorecards!
Gymnastics has been one of the hottest sports of this summer, and it’s getting nastier even after the competition ended. According to USA Today, a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport may snatch back Chiles’ well-deserved medal on a technicality. In addition to the heartbreak over Chiles possibly losing the coveted honor, her big sister and supporters are seething that she’d face consequences for other people’s mistakes.
Olympics Judges Repeatedly Undercounted Jordan Chiles’ Floor Exercise And Seemingly Cost Her The Bronze Despite Correcting Her Score
Shortly after the Houston heavy-hitter completed her floor exercise, only a few fractions of a point stood between Chiles and the podium. Her USA teammate Simone Biles graciously conceded to Brazillian bombshell Rebeca Andrade taking the top spot. And when all hope seemed lost for Chiles based on initial scores, her coach spotted a mistake in the calculations.
After the coaches submitted an inquiry into an inaccurate deduction, Chiles jumped from 5th place with 13.666 to 13.766. That doesn’t seem like much, but it put her on the podium when judges accurately assessed the difficulty of her routine. However, the officials’ mistake about a medal-worthy performance could cost Chiles even after they corrected it moments later.
According to an appeal from her Romanian rival, when they checked the scoring, it was too little, too late. The Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee appealed the outcome, claiming Chiles coaches objected outside of the one-minute for inquiries. They couldn’t beat Jordan on the floor, but they’re still seemingly coming for her medal in court over four seconds. That’s right, just four.
The International Gymnastics Federation and Court of Arbitration for Sport officially decided that the four-second difference meant the inquiry came too late and reversed Chiles’ score.
“The inquiry submitted on behalf of Ms Jordan Chiles in the Final of the women’s Floor exercise was raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline provided by article 8.5 of the 2024 FIG Technical Regulations and is determined to be without effect,” the official decision said. “The initial score of 13.666 given to Ms Jordan Chiles in the final of the women’s Floor exercise shall be reinstated.”
Fed-up fans just want the members of these courts to step outside and explain this cruel ruling.
See how Jordan Chiles reacted as her sister, USA Gymnastics, and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic committee clapped back on her behalf after the jump.
Jordan Chiles And Her Sister React To Score Reversal Ruling Against Her Bronze Medal Victory
Shortly after the news broke, Jordan posted heartbroken emojis on social media. She took to Instagram stories to share and seemingly delete a statement announcing a break from the public eye.
“I’m taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she reportedly wrote.
While the 23-year-old understandably unplugged during this difficult moment, her sister tagged in online, ready for all the smoke. Jazmin Chiles dragged the decision to dishonor the elite performance that should have been undeniably awarded the bronze in the first place.
“Please keep Jordan (and my family) in your prayers.
Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well.
They have officially, 5 days later stripped her of one of her medals.
Not because she didn’t win, not because she was drugged, not because she stepped out of bounds. Not because she wasn’t good enough. But because judges failed to give her difficulty and forced an inquiry to be made.
FOUR SECONDS
Her bronze was stripped over 4 seconds of time that would have never needed to happen if the judges did their job.
I love you baby sis. And I got yo back no matter what,” the scathing message said.
In another post, Jazmin wrote:
“Just so yall aware –
In the HISTORY of the Olympics NO ONE has ever been stripped of their medal for this.
Also- there are only two ways you can be stripped of a medal. Cheating or Doping.
She did neither,” Jazmin continued on Instagram.
What Will Happen To Jordan Chiles’ Bronze Medal After Paris 2024 Olympics Judges Underscored Her Routine 4 Times?
Social media is full of angry advocates ready to step behind Jordan, just like her big sister. And it’s warranted as details about the situation get worse and worse. According to NBC Chicago, the floor routine finals weren’t the first time the judges wouldn’t let Jordan be great because they repeatedly underscored her. The news station reports she didn’t get full credit for the Tour Jete Full move in both qualifying rounds or the team final either.
Regardless of whether racism was the motivation, as her sister and fans suspect, the judges were allegedly doing Chiles dirty all along. Somehow, even after they get caught and corrected, it’s still the elite athlete who would pay the price.
Unless Jazmin knows something mainstream news outlets don’t, the fate of Jordan’s medal isn’t decided yet. International Gymnastics Federation still needs to determine the final floor exercise rankings and “assign the medals.”
Based on a precedent set in a similar CAS decision in 2022, Romanian gymnast Sabrina Maneca-Voinea may also receive a bronze, while Chiles could still keep hers. That still doesn’t sound fair, but it’s better than punishing an innocent competitor.
USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee also put the CAS on blast for the unfair ruling. They also seemingly shaded bigots and bullies like MyKayla Skinner, insulting the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team.
“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” the joint statement said.
“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support, or instigate them.”
This is nasty work all around. If anyone should lose anything from the fallout, it should be the judges repeatedly underscoring Jordan Chiles in the first place. Regardless of the outcome, they can’t take away Chiles’ excellent performance or moment on the podium with her fellow champions.
