Recording Artists

Travis Scott & Spotify Release Days Before Rodeo Concert Film

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Spotify & Travis Scott Release “Days Before The Rodeo Concert Film”

Published on September 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Spotify & Travis Scott Film

Travis Scott – Source: Spotify / Spotify

Spotify and Travis Scott take us behind the scenes of Atlanta’s exclusive “Days Before The Rodeo” 10th anniversary concert.

Travis Scott fans can jubilate after 10 long years because Days Before The Rodeo has hit streaming services. In an era where people normally won’t manually add music to their phones, this is a huge feat. For some listeners, they will hear some of Travis’ earliest music for the first time. To celebrate the moment Spotify teamed up with Travis to throw a concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta is essential to the project not only because of features like Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan but also because it’s where the project was recorded. “Days Before The Rodeo” is an essential piece of the early 2010’s turning of hip-hop.

Related Stories

According to a press release, Spotify released “Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo Concert Film” featuring an intimate look at making the album and the 10th anniversary show.

“I remember I worked on this album out here, I drove like a sprinter van,” he said. “Me and Bizzy, we came down to the A. I was working on this album and I told myself I’m gonna do this album fast and I want to put it out quick. And I wasn’t able to put it out officially, but I was like, ‘Yo, I gotta just get this out to the world.’ So shoutout to all the day ones that’s in this motherf–ker right now, ya dig!”

Spotify’s film features discussions with various Scott team members detailing his rise to the top of the hip-hop mountain. Aside from the archival footage and team interviews Scott also performs “Mamacita”, “Drugs, Don’t Play”, “Skyfall”, “Basement Freestyle,” and “Quintana Part,” at the concert.

You can watch Spotify’s “ 23-minute “Days Before The Rodeo Concert Film” below.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter Spotify Travis Scott

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close