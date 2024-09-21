For Your Viewing Pleasure: Spotify & Travis Scott Release “Days Before The Rodeo Concert Film”

Spotify and Travis Scott take us behind the scenes of Atlanta’s exclusive “Days Before The Rodeo” 10th anniversary concert.

Travis Scott fans can jubilate after 10 long years because Days Before The Rodeo has hit streaming services. In an era where people normally won’t manually add music to their phones, this is a huge feat. For some listeners, they will hear some of Travis’ earliest music for the first time. To celebrate the moment Spotify teamed up with Travis to throw a concert in Atlanta.

Atlanta is essential to the project not only because of features like Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan but also because it’s where the project was recorded. “Days Before The Rodeo” is an essential piece of the early 2010’s turning of hip-hop.

According to a press release, Spotify released “Spotify Presents: Days Before Rodeo Concert Film” featuring an intimate look at making the album and the 10th anniversary show.

“I remember I worked on this album out here, I drove like a sprinter van,” he said. “Me and Bizzy, we came down to the A. I was working on this album and I told myself I’m gonna do this album fast and I want to put it out quick. And I wasn’t able to put it out officially, but I was like, ‘Yo, I gotta just get this out to the world.’ So shoutout to all the day ones that’s in this motherf–ker right now, ya dig!”

Spotify’s film features discussions with various Scott team members detailing his rise to the top of the hip-hop mountain. Aside from the archival footage and team interviews Scott also performs “Mamacita”, “Drugs, Don’t Play”, “Skyfall”, “Basement Freestyle,” and “Quintana Part,” at the concert.

You can watch Spotify’s “ 23-minute “Days Before The Rodeo Concert Film” below.