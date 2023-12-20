Bossip Video

Young Thug’s father joined Youtuber Infamous Sylvia and he didn’t hold back about rumors that Lil Baby dissed Gunna for taking a plea deal.

As previously reported Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has been placed on hold until 2024 amid the rapper’s co-defendant Shannon Stillwell’s stabbing inside the Fulton County jail. This is the latest development in the case and it comes exactly one year after rapper Gunna took an Alford Plea and was released effectively putting the RICO case behind him. Immediately after his release rappers such as Lil Durk, Lil Boosie and former collaborator Lil Baby took issue with his decision, and most recently the latter seemingly called Gunna a “rat” both on a song and seemingly during a concert.

Several people reacted to the “rat” allegation including Young Thug’s father Jeffrey Sr. who told YouTuber Infamous Sylvia;

“I love Gunna… Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”

On Tuesday, Thug’s dad had more to say and he opened up about rappers like Baby dissing Gunna.

“How do you feel about Lil Baby throwing shots at Gunna for his plea deal?” asked Sylvia on her YouTube channel. “He need to shut da f**k up cause he don’t know what’s going on,” said the patriarch. “Ya know he’s going off what he heard. Ask Lil Baby have he ever came to a court date. Thats what I want y’all to ask these godd**** rappers and these bloggers with this whole snitch s***.”

Slime Sr. brings up a very valid point considering that Young Thug’s girlfriend Mariah The Scientist is the only person most fans have seen in court. The majority of rappers upset with Gunna are just carelessly ignoring the facts of his plea deal. As previously reported the rapper did not reveal any information that could hurt anyone else in the YSL RICO and he won’t have to testify against Young Thug.

Don’t be fooled by the theatrics, if any other rapper could regain their freedom simply by saying “YSL is a gang” like Gunna did, they would.

You can watch the full conversation with Jeffery Sr. and Infamous Sylvia below.