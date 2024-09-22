Celebrity

Chingy Backs Out of Trump Event Performance

Far Right Thurrr: Chingy Defends Performing At Trump Event But Backs Out Of The Appearance Anyway

Published on September 22, 2024

Chingy was about to give Trump supporters what he got for a pork chop but the internet bullied him into changing his mind.

The St. Louis rapper initially defended his right to perform whurrrever his fans are willing to see him but seems to have had a change of heart after social media turned him every which way but loose. In response to criticism he said,

“I’m a say this one time. MY JOB IS TO PERFORM AND I GET PAID TO PERFORM, NOT CAURR ABOUT POLITICS. NOW YALL FIND SUMIN ELSE TO DO WITH YURR TIME.”

He also took time to address fans who were worried that he’d fallen on hard times and needed to make a quick coin. After all, tickets for the event start at $1,000.

“You can’t be down bad when you just bought a 500k house pimp,” he said. “Those people don’t hate me because they love my music. Music isn’t racist and that’s how I play it.

“All this nonsense y’all creating bothers me none. I’m a performer, whether these people are political, homosexual, or whatever—they all love music… I have classic records they all love, and I will perform them for them. So I hope that helps you understand that my job as an artist is to perform and make timeless music. That I did.”

The age old “music doesn’t see color” adage. How fitting. After going on to respond to several commenters on social media, Chingy ultimately decided to pull out of the performance.

“YOU KNO WHAT JUS CAUSE I DONT WANT TO BE IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS MESS. I HAVE DECLINED PERFORMING AND NO IM NOT A TRUMP SUPPORTER NOT SUPPORTER OF ANYONE ELSE BUT CHINGY. THURR YOU HAVE IT,” he said.

Glad he cleared that up. In the meantime, the “Holidae Inn” rapper was honored by his hometown of St. Louis with an official Chingy Day. The new local holiday was celebrated on Sept. 14.

Here are a few funny tweets about the odd situation:

 

 

 

