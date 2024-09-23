Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals Why She Was Ready To Leave #RHOP ‘Midway Through Season 8,’ Long Before Her Potomac Pregnancy

After Candiace Dillard Bassett’s shocking exit from Real Housewives of Potomac, she reveals the real reason for her departure started before her pregnancy. “I can’t be in battle with talent and production,” she candidly confessed.

It’s almost time for the return of RHOP, but after some serious shake-ups with the cast, Candiace and her signature shade won’t “Drive Back” for season 9. Heading into the last reunion, fans demanded the banishment of the green-eyed bandits, but they didn’t expect Candiace to bow out.

Without further explanation, the announcement of her first child with husband Chris Bassett seemed to connect the dots. As BOSSIP previously reported, the former beauty queen stated that her growing family is “95% of the reason” why she left, but that’s not the full story. After repeating that her baby was “the only reason,” Candiace noted she had other issues on and off-camera. “I can’t be in battle with talent and production,” she revealed.

In an interview on According To Blake, Candiace opened up about the behind-the-scenes drama behind the difficult decision to ditch Bravo.

“I was ready to go halfway through season eight. So many things were going on. Not just on camera with the cast, but behind the scenes,” Candiace began. “I can’t be in battle with talent and production. That’s too much. Like, Tamar Braxton says all the time, ‘I only wanna have beef with the devil.’ I can’t be beefing with the devil, talent, and the people whose job it is to protect us,” she said, adding that she “started to not feel safe.”

Production pulls a lot of strings to set the scene before the cameras roll. When storylines get out of line, they might share responsibility with the cast.

“This is not a slight at Bravo directly, but there were people at our production company who contributed to me just not feeling safe. So I don’t know. Pregnant or not, I was ready to go,” she said. “But definitely, when we decided we were going to do an embryo implantation, I knew that it was not a safe space for me. My first egg retrieval failed because I was going through that process at the same time that the allegations about Chris making that girl feel uncomfortable came out. That all happened at the same time,” she continued.

Following the chaotic conversation, when Candiace broke the 4th wall to confront production about allowing the storyline, her “egg retrieval failed.”

Fortunately, the couple got their baby blessing and now expect the birth of their son this fall. It’s no surprise the drama is too much for the new mom-to-be, but she hasn’t ruled out returning to RHOP one day.

Check out Candiace Dillard Bassett’s full interview on According To Blake below.

Congratulations to Candiace and Chris!