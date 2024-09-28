Boosie Bad Dad? Rapper’s Daughter Responds To His Homophobic Comments, Social Media Drags Him By His Fade Follicles

Boosie is once again being called to the carpet for his homophobic remarks, only this time it’s by his own daughter, Ivonia Hatch.

During a recent sit down with Yung Miami, the 41-year-old rapper shared some harsh words about his daughter, who identifies as a lesbian, in front of a packed crowd.

“She still can’t bring her situation to our house. My daughter is grown—Because I don’t want it to contaminate her others [siblings]” he said. “It’s a generation we’re raising, and I don’t want her to get too contaminated for her other six or seven sisters who look up to her. I want them to bring me grandchildren the right way.”

The lights are on but no is home, per usual. The clip began to circulate around social media on Sept 27 leading many to point out that his stance further perpetuates harmful stereotypes about the gay community. The loudest voice; however, was that of Hatch, who uploaded a 10-minute response to her father’s ignorance.

In the heartbreaking video, Hatch shared that she’s tried to remain silent and accept her father’s views but now feels it’s time for her to speak out.

“He always speaking on my sexuality, the whole world know that,” she said. “It’s been about two years now that I’ll be quiet. I wouldn’t say nothing, I just go with the flow. I did everything in my power to understand that this is my father, regardless. I’m going to accept him and love him for who he is.”

She continued,

“I just saw that he recently did an interview with Caresha and he used the word ‘contaminate’ and put my siblings in it at that. If you know me, I love and respect my siblings with everything in me. And they respect me and love me with everything in them.

She also took the opportunity to clear up her own coming out experience and how Boosie received the news of her sexuality.

“The incident that happened was in Jamaica…when you called me a gay b-word,” she revealed. “So if the world really knew the hurtful things you told me before and I forgave you, you wouldn’t even understand. At the end of the day, no matter how you feel, I am your blood. I am your daughter.”

The vulnerable cry for acceptance and respect was met with concern and also praise for her ability to stand up for herself.

Social media users also pointed out that Boosie leaned on his Southern religious background to condemn his daughter while but hasn’t used the same ideology to check his own transgressions.

Boosie has been very open about hiring sex workers for his underage sons and nephews in an effort to force them into manhood “the right way” and recently threw his support behind Diddy amid his pending sexual assault trial. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper also has eight children by six different women, went to trial for an alleged murder charge, and is currently facing up to 10 years in prison for unlawful firearm possession as a convicted felon.

A true upstanding citizen.