Eve Sells Music Catalog For Millions

Let Me Blow Ya Mind: Eve Sells Music Catalog In Mega Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Published on September 29, 2024

Eve has been busy promoting her memoir Who’s That Girl? and letting fans into her journey in the music business, but it seems she’s set aside some time to secure a pretty big bag worth an estimated 8 figures.

The Philadelphia-born “pit bull in a skirt” has sold the publishing rights to her music catalog to Iconoclast in a deal rumored to be worth between $25 to $50 million. The Grammy winner has yet to comment on the move; however, a press release from the company provided to Music Business Worldwide and Billboard confirmed the news.

“Eve’s contributions to hip hop and popular culture are unparalleled. She’s not only a great artist but a true pioneer for women in the genre,” said Olivier Chastan, founder and CEO of Iconoclast. “We are honored to help preserve and elevate her incredible legacy, ensuring that her influence continues to inspire future generations of artists and fans alike.”

Eve is the latest artist to secure millions by selling off the rights to their music. Artists like John Legend, Justin Bieber, and Murder Inc. frontman Irv Gotti have all utilized their master recordings to stack some coins.

The First Lady of the Ruff Ryders seems poised to reenter the spotlight as she’s made her rounds for Who’s That Girl?, she’s spoken about the love from her fans who have been anxiously awaiting new music. In preparation for the 25th anniversary of her first album, Let There Be Eve, she promises some fresh tracks for her day-one supporters.

“There will be one or two new records,” she said. “We’re figuring all of that now. I do want to put something out to celebrate the 25th anniversary. We don’t want to mess anything up that’s already lived and had a life, so we are being really careful about who is getting on things.”

In the meantime, however, she’s making it clear that her legacy is firmly cemented into the fabric of hip-hop.

“My work speaks for itself,” she said in a CNN interview with Marc Lamont Hill.

