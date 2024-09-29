BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 29

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week the big astrology show is the second eclipse in a week. You’ll recall eclipses are time periods of intense transformation. The sun, moon and earth do a pretty dramatic metaphysical and physical dance that influences the vibration of the planet and its inhabitants. This week on October 2nd we have a Libra Solar Eclipse. This eclipse will focus on new partnerships, relationships, alliances, and commitments that not only excite you but open up big new opportunities for your life. With this in mind I chose to look at what romantic opportunities lie ahead for each sign. Take note that you should also read the horoscope for your Moon and Venus signs to get a full scope of what you can expect. A super easy but powerful ritual to call in Divine Union under this eclipse looks like this: Get a pink candle, light it and write out a list of what you want in a romantic partnership. Dribble some rose essential oil (or substitute coconut oil) on the paper and burn the list with the flame of the candle. And then go and take a nice soak while envisioning the love that you seek. If you’re already partnered then you and your partner should do this ritual together — with the list consisting of where you want the relationship to grow. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your love life this week…

CAPRICORN: You’ve been granted a Sacred Union from the most high at this time. What this means in plain English is that you’re set to enter into a union filled with love and great vibes. Use this Solar Eclipse to do a small heart-opening ritual to bring in the love you seek. (This can simply be doing a heart chakra meditation and writing down what you seek in love.) For those who are already attached and unhappy expect a possible change such as a breakup or a breakthrough in your current relationship.



RED FLAG: Pay attention to any potential car issues or weak spots around your property that could leave your home vulnerable to an attempted home invasion. SWEET SPOT: If you’re single and seeking, then go out and be flirty this week and expect to meet someone special…

