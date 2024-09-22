BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 22

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

Quite a bit of Libra energy is happening this week. Starting the week off with a bang the Sun enters Libra on the 22nd making us all more open to partnerships, blind dates and socializing.

Also on this date Venus enters Scorpio which will definitely make us all a bit more frisky. This is a great day to plan a hot date or just go out and about and be extra flirty.

And finally on the 26th Mercury buddies up in Libra right with the Sun which will allow your heart and mind to be insync. This is a wonderful day to sign partnership agreements, get engaged or even get married. Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.

CAPRICORN: Your affluence in certain circles is catching the jealous eye of many at this time. Be very very discerning as to whom you call friend, break bread with, and even date. RED FLAG: Your boundaries can not afford to be soft at this time. This goes for blood and non-blood. SWEET SPOT: Fall season is here! Take the time to update your winter wardrobe and plan to make the rounds for the holidays wearing quite the array of statement pieces.

