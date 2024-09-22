Horoscopes For Week Of September 22
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 22
The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
Quite a bit of Libra energy is happening this week. Starting the week off with a bang the Sun enters Libra on the 22nd making us all more open to partnerships, blind dates and socializing.
Also on this date Venus enters Scorpio which will definitely make us all a bit more frisky. This is a great day to plan a hot date or just go out and about and be extra flirty.
And finally on the 26th Mercury buddies up in Libra right with the Sun which will allow your heart and mind to be insync. This is a wonderful day to sign partnership agreements, get engaged or even get married.
Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.
CAPRICORN:
Your affluence in certain circles is catching the jealous eye of many at this time. Be very very discerning as to whom you call friend, break bread with, and even date.
RED FLAG: Your boundaries can not afford to be soft at this time. This goes for blood and non-blood.
SWEET SPOT: Fall season is here! Take the time to update your winter wardrobe and plan to make the rounds for the holidays wearing quite the array of statement pieces.
AQUARIUS:
Your ancestors want to help you harness your inner magic. This could be you learning how to master latent artistic talents or stepping up your game in the kitchen. Take some with all of this Libra energy to sit and meditate at your Ancestral Altar.
RED FLAG: Be wary of not the message but the messenger when it comes to office gossip this week.
SWEET SPOT: Feeling a bit down? Perhaps it’s time to foster a furry friend or add to your plant collection…
PISCES:
You may have to muster the courage this week to confront parts of your shadow that you’ve long buried. This may be triggered by an old love interest resurfacing from the cesspool in which they reside. They have not changed — have you?
RED FLAG: Ignoring your instincts at this time could have long term negative consequences. Forget needing proof- if your instinct is to “run” — then please do so.
SWEET SPOT: Good news around a new career path can be expected just in time for the holiday season.
ARIES:
Your intuition is gaining strength. While this can be a bit overwhelming, give thanks that you’re directly tapping into the guidance of the Universe. Not only does it make life worth living, but it can also be a life saver.
RED FLAG: The world stage is a bit turbulent – stay above it all– by creating a mini gratitude list every morning when you wake up.
SWEET SPOT: To enhance your growing gift of intuition – stay in or near a body of water as often as you can.
TAURUS:
You’re entering a season of rapid growth, both spiritually and financially. Know that as you step into foreign territory you are protected across all timelines, realms and dimensions. Be proactive about learning as much as you can, even if that means investing in an industry coach.
RED FLAG: Something about a former lover that was previously hidden from you could be revealed over the next two weeks. Brace yourself and be glad you’ve moved on…
SWEET SPOT: This is a great time to learn some energy protection protocols for both your home and your body. Check out Spiritual Cleansing: A Handbook of Psychic Protection by Draja Mickaharic
GEMINI:
With all of this Libra air energy coming up this week, you may feel a bit spacey, ungrounded or even like it’s hard to get your thoughts together. If this does happen, try to eat a lot of root vegetables, wear color tones of brown, red and forest green and listen to Root Chakra meditations on a daily basis.
RED FLAG: Some of the fellas in your life may need your friendship and counsel. Spend some time pouring into them…trust that you will be well rewarded later on.
SWEET SPOT: Now would be a great time to indulge in a new hobby or field of study.
CANCER:
Someone from the past may make an appearance between now and the next eclipse. This feels more like a platonic situation than a romantic one and they may even have a new lucrative professional opportunity available to you.
RED FLAG: Spend this week spiritually cleansing your physical space – especially if you hosted a lot of people over the summer. A great way to start is to sage smoke around the home and follow that up by spritzing cinnamon water in the air.
SWEET SPOT: Speaking of finances, there may be a student loan dismissed in the near future by the government…
LEO:
For those of you seeking your highest romantic soulmate, the key to bringing this person in is stepping into and staying in your personal power. This means having boundaries, enjoying being alone and taking accountability for both your trespasses and your wins.
RED FLAG: You’re in a season of letting go – from old clothes to old so-called friends. Just cut and breathe a sigh of relief.
SWEET SPOT: If you’ve been feeling on edge lately, then go out to the nearest tree and literally hug it for like 15 mins…you’ll be amazed at how fast your nervous system resets.
VIRGO:
As we say goodbye to all things Virgo, now is a great time to give your brain a hard reset. This could include doing a silent 10-day meditation retreat or simply a digital detox. Too many of you have taken anxiety and overthinking into overdrive and need time to decompress.
RED FLAG: Watch how people move, not what they say. Read that again.
SWEET SPOT: Career paths that you’ve secretly wished for will be opening up to you during this eclipse season. Say daily prayers to speed up the process.
LIBRA:
Get your birthday season off to a great start by focusing on only cultivating relationships that bring you joy, enlightenment and general good luck. Many of you have quite a few silent haters, Debby downers and negative Nancy’s in your mix and it’s time to really move away from them. The company we keep does have an impact on our lifestyle and personal future.
RED FLAG: Prepare for a harsh truth to be revealed about an old friend from another friend, but don’t allow them to place you in the middle of the drama.
SWEET SPOT: Focusing on your financial future at this time would serve you well. On the 26th when Mercury falls in Libra, you should definitely consider doing some money rituals.
SCORPIO:
It’s not enough to want a new life, you must be willing to go through every storm to receive it. This means yes you’ll face challenges, self-doubt and setbacks, but ultimately the cards are indicating that you can achieve what you wish.
RED FLAG: When you shift your energy, others will notice; some will love it and some will want to bring you back to the old you. But Spirit wants you to stay centered in the energy you wish to embody.
SWEET SPOT: If you’re planning international travel before the end of the year, don’t skip out on both travel and medical insurance.
SAGITTARIUS:
Now would be a great time to get an Akashic Records reading. Why? Because a karmic gateway is opening up for you during this season of eclipses and there are some things you need to know from your past lives that can help you to flourish in this present one.
RED FLAG: If you haven’t already, set your home up as an indulgent sanctuary for you and your loved ones. Bringing in luxurious fabrics, heartwarming colors and seductive scents which is great for your nervous system and will lift the vibe for you and your entire family.
SWEET SPOT: A divine healer may cross paths with you in the coming weeks – seek to learn from them and support their talent in any way that you can. This encounter could be life changing.
Have a great week, guys!
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at ASKZYA.com
