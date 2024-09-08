BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 8

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week Mercury joins the Virgo party on the 9th joining the Sun in this well organized, highly capable sign. Again use this energy to power through a variety of projects especially those that take a lot of mental strength.

Alrighty lets see what the stars have in store for your sign this week…

CAPRICORN: How hard is it for you to stay in a state of receptivity as opposed to trying to control everything and everyone around you? Don’t shy away from the truth – Capricorns love to have control and power — ha! But at this time this is causing you to miss out on life’s sweet surprises and unplanned experiences that actually really improve your daily joy. Breathe and release, my friend.

RED FLAG: There’s a difference between cheap and being mindful of your spending — this week work hard to find that necessary balance.

SWEET SPOT:Your crown chakra is a bit fuzzy — your ancestors can’t get their downloads through. Let the water run over your head in the shower and then sage the top of your head often to clear this up.

