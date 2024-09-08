Horoscopes For The Week Of September 8
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of September 8
The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
This week Mercury joins the Virgo party on the 9th joining the Sun in this well organized, highly capable sign. Again use this energy to power through a variety of projects especially those that take a lot of mental strength.
Alrighty lets see what the stars have in store for your sign this week…
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CAPRICORN:
How hard is it for you to stay in a state of receptivity as opposed to trying to control everything and everyone around you? Don’t shy away from the truth – Capricorns love to have control and power — ha! But at this time this is causing you to miss out on life’s sweet surprises and unplanned experiences that actually really improve your daily joy. Breathe and release, my friend.
RED FLAG: There’s a difference between cheap and being mindful of your spending — this week work hard to find that necessary balance.
SWEET SPOT:Your crown chakra is a bit fuzzy — your ancestors can’t get their downloads through. Let the water run over your head in the shower and then sage the top of your head often to clear this up.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
AQUARIUS:
Are you fighting fair? Or just looking to get your jabs in? Some of you have been raging out –and not sure why. If this hits home, Spirit is asking you to spend this week in isolation, get yourself emotionally regulated and then work to reach a compromise with loved ones and co-workers alike.
RED FLAG: You may receive news that something you were looking forward to has been postponed. Fret not, it will come back bigger and better.
SWEET SPOT: Silence is underrated. If you feel that there’s too much going on in your head, start turning in earlier and placing all devices on silent and out of your bedroom as you drift off. You’ll notice that you’re more calm throughout your day in general and can focus easier.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
PISCES:
Many of you are headed into the final phase of a cycle that started around five years back. Take this week and journal about the lessons you’ve learned over the past several years and how that has helped or harmed you in a variety of ways. This is key so that you can make these next six years extremely impactful. Also take note of any habits that may need to be tossed aside and any new ones that may need to be incorporated.
RED FLAG: Change can be tumultuous but that’s okay, what’s not okay is if we handle it badly and don’t know how to push through those rocky moments. Read this everyday next week as life gets to lifin’.
SWEET SPOT: Someone will seek out your advice about a sensitive situation. Trust that when the time comes you’ll be able to guide them correctly.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
ARIES:
A few new and exciting opportunities will pop up for you over these coming weeks. You’ll be asked to step out of your comfort zone and be okay with a learning curve and just know that you’ve worked your whole life for these moments. It’s your time to celebrate YOU…!
RED FLAG: Be sure that if you put your neck out for someone that you not only know the full story, but that you’re confident that they would do the same for you.
SWEET SPOT: Self care is in order this week. Start with a Thai massage to get that lymphatic system flowing and end with mirror affirmation work. It’s a thing — Google it up!
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
TAURUS:
Know that success is yours! Literally everything you touch over the coming months will yield solid gold! Now is the time to unleash every inch of your creativity as that is where your abundance lies! I’m excited for y’all! This will also apply to those who have Taurus in their Moon, Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Mars.
RED FLAG: Though it can be annoying, be sure to stay on top of mundane matters in your life such as bills, dental work and keeping your home clutter free. Why? Because these small things make life feel much smoother on those days when the going gets tough.
SWEET SPOT: When connecting with new and old friends alike, take note of how you feel after spending time with them and let those feelings help guide you to determine who’s really for you and who is not. #highvibesonly
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
GEMINI:
When pursuing your dreams remember that comparison is the theft of joy and dishonors just how far you’ve come. Stay focused on your own journey and clap for others freely when they reach new levels. We all have our time in the sunlight — keep going and stay the course.
RED FLAG: If you’re asking someone for guidance, listen attentively and even if you don’t agree with them, just stay silent and move accordingly.
SWEET SPOT: Your big breakthrough is near. This will be especially true for those dealing with health conditions or creatives who’ve been seeking work.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
CANCER:
You know conditioning is a funny thing. Often it starts when we are too young to remember how much a third party influenced so much of what we think is our current day identity. You’re stepping into a new dimension where you’ll be meeting the truest version of yourself. In order to do this with ease and success, you must not suppress the parts of you urging to be expressed, nor cling to a past that is not supposed to be a part of your future. This will also apply to those with Cancer Moon signs.
RED FLAG: Brace yourself for a mini existential crisis. This is when we purge everything from our emotional and mental bodies that is weighing us down. Grab your fuzzy socks and copious amounts of herbal tea and ride the wave.
SWEET SPOT: If traveling far and wide was on your New Year’s bingo card then get your bags ready! As the holiday season rolls upon us, I see many of you rolling out and having a beautiful time while also getting your “Eat, Pray, Love” on, which can help to facilitate deeper emotional healing.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LEO:
Spiritual downloads are coming in fast and hot for those of you who are open to receiving. These are blessings for your future from your ancestors and your guides. Keep a journal handy or a recording app on your phone and let it rip. It may not all make sense right now as the visions can change moment to moment but just try to capture it all and then make sense of it later.
RED FLAG: Remember, peace of mind is a luxury that not everyone can afford. With that said, don’t let anyone or anything disrupt or “tief” your peace.
SWEET SPOT: An amazing and sensational rebirth is upon you. This one will be sweet. You’re not at the master level of this season of your life and everything you’ve done in the past will come together quite seamlessly in this chapter. I’m excited for you — I hope you are too.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
VIRGO:
Have you been feeling a bit lazy this bday season? If so, don’t stress. A lot of you are processing lots of emotions and upgrading your consciousness (subconsciously) at this time. And this takes tremendous amounts of energy. I’m also seeing that a lot of your ancestors are blending their energy with yours at this time to lift you up in the highest protection while guiding you to a heightened state of intuition.
RED FLAG: Are you afraid of being alone? The cards are saying that too many of you are sacrificing your true feelings and needs just to not be alone. If this resonates, do some deeper digging about what is triggering this behavior and how you can work to adjust.
SWEET SPOT: This week stay flexible when others are sharing their POV and be open to shifting yours as well.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
LIBRA:
In order to become the Master of your life, it takes deep transformation across many layers of yourself. Abundance wants to make its way to you on a grand scale, but there are people around you and programming within you that is blocking your next level. Find a Reiki practitioner and treat yourself to a few sessions and then listen to some energy unblocking meditations on YouTube as well. If you’re feeling this is true for you then think about working with an Abundance Coach who helps you move into a wealthy mindset from your nervous system outward.
RED FLAG: Keep in mind people have to do their healing on their own terms. You can’t do it for them, you can’t lead them to it, you can’t make them do it. Step back and let them have their human journey. It’s the literal birthright of each of us.
SWEET SPOT: Now is a great time to just slow down. Build slow mornings into your routine and days without devices; you’ll soon find that your nervous system is in a good place and so is your internal happiness.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SCORPIO:
Shadow integration is not an easy journey. It requires us to get real about toxic habits, associates and self-sabotaging patterns. So many of you are somewhere on the path of this journey with many of you just starting later this Fall or going deeper during the same time. Give yourself grace and don’t feel bad when you can’t show up for others the way that you normally do. Healing takes a lot of work. You got this!
RED FLAG: Your personal definition of spirituality may come under fire this week from a co-worker with a very different POV. The best thing to do is nod your head and keep it moving.
SWEET SPOT: When life gets rough, it’s important to play and be sure to keep a sense of humor…believe it or not it goes a very long way.
Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert
SAGITTARIUS:
For those of you who have been working through the “burden” of childhood wounds, you’re now entering a season of flowing rewards.You’re brand new out here! Your vibration and energy signature is sparkling! Keep it that way by moving forward and making sure that you surround yourself specifically with like minded souls. Read this often…
RED FLAG: As you elevate spiritually, you’ll be able to see through the petty illusions that people like to play. You don’t always have to call it out, just move accordingly and move in powerful silence.
SWEET SPOT: Take a moment and think about the types of life experiences you wish to have before leaving this earth and then work to manifest them one by one. You defo have the capacity to do so.
Have a great week, guys!
Source: Courtesy / Psychic Zya
Zya is a globally recognized, professionally trained Psychic Medium currently residing in Miami. You can book a session with her at ASKZYA.com
