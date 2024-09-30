Reality TV

BET+ Reveals Trailer For Season 3 Of 'The Impact Atlanta'

‘The Impact: Atlanta’ Is BACK & Bustling With Buzzy New Baddies Balancing Brand-Building & Baeships In Season 3 On BET+

Published on September 30, 2024

The Impact: Atlanta is BACK! We’ve got an exclusive look at the Season 3 trailer for your viewing pleasure.

The Impact ATL

Source: Courtesy / BET+

Three of your faves — Ari Fletcher, Karlae, and Tuson Jewell are set to return along with new cast members, artist LightSkinKeisha, DJ Tori Brixx, and artist Gloss Up.

That’s not all either! The new supporting cast includes Coca Vango, DayyBella, Sir Julien, and Derrian “Phreshy” Perry.

The Impact Atlanta follows the lives of Atlanta’s top-tier influential trendsetters. This multitalented group of friends has excelled at turning clicks and likes into multimillion-dollar brands, shaping and moving the culture with every post, making them the ultimate VIPs and cultural icons. Beyond the glitz and glamour, they reveal their deeply human side and the real truth behind their flashy façade, showcasing a new generation of Black entrepreneurs breaking barriers and creating a blueprint for success.

Watch the trailer for Season 3!

What did you think?! Whew we need to see what happens with Ari and Tuson ASAP! Also we love that Moneybagg Yo is supporting Ari and making appearances. Um also, we know there is bound to be some internet chatter about Karlae getting that tat covered.

The BET+ Original docuseries from Quality Control and Lionsgate premieres Thursday, October 17 with two episodes at launch. The eight-episode season will continue with one episode each Thursday, with the finale on November 28, 2024.

