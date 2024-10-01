Celebrity News

Naomi Campbell Says She Has No Beef With Rihanna

Nice Try, Trolls! Naomi Campbell Says She Has Zero Beef With Rihanna Following Fashion Week Row Rumors

Published on October 1, 2024

Naomi Campbell has set the record straight about her rumored feud with Rihanna following some seemingly shady behavior exhibited by the former at New York Fashion Week. In a recent interview with The New York Times, the supermodel addressed speculation that she and celebrity stylist Law Roach were throwing shade at the “Love on the Brain” singer during the Alaïa fashion showcase. 

 

Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, Fall Winter 2016, New York Fashion Week, America - 12 Feb 2016

Source: WWD / Getty

Naomi Says There’s No Beef Between Her And Rihanna

Fans online speculated that Campbell, 54, and Roach, 46, were miffed by Rihanna seemingly ignoring them as she arrived at the event in a dazzling crystal mesh gown. They even thought their viral “demure” video might have been a dig at the “Umbrella” singer’s revealing look. However, Campbell swiftly shut down the rumors, insisting that she had no issues with the 36-year-old Grammy winner.

“I’m not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other,” the runway icon told The New York Times in her latest interview. “We are two women with two children, mothers.”

As previously reported, Campbell and Roach were dragged into the court of public opinion when they took part in the viral demure trend created by TikToker Jools Lebron.

“We don’t go to the shows like other girls,” Law said in the video posted to his Instagram account on Sept. 14. “We don’t come with our tatas out or our chichis out. Very demure.”

Campbell added:

“Very mindful. It’s not about showing yourself. It’s about showing the clothes.”

Fans of the shady post were convinced that the duo’s subtle jab was directed at Rihanna, who looked stunning as she seemingly ignored the fashion icons to greet former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. Among those taking offense was Rihanna’s devoted fanbase, The Navy, who unleashed a barrage of insults toward both Roach and Campbell on X (formerly Twitter), labeling them as “shady” “petty” and “tacky.”

 

Law has since addressed the speculation, urging fans to “stop making sh–t up” and denying any feud.

“What’s so funny to me is that, in this universe of the internet and social media that y’all live in, y’all are always thinking something has to be something,” he said in a Sept. 15 video on X. “But something ain’t always something. Sometimes something is just nothing. So stop trying to make nothing into something. You know what? Y’all need to get some business.” 

While this remains pure speculation, some think that tensions may have started when Rihanna began dating billionaire Hassan Jameel in 2017, whom Campbell reportedly dated previously, according to Teen Vogue. However, Campbell addressed these rumors back in March 2017 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen when asked about the potential feud.

“Everything’s fine,” she shared at the time. “I’m an actress now, Andy. I don’t have beef especially with Black women. The support is powerful, we are all out there doing the same thing. We all have the same struggle,” she added.

 

Fenty Puma by Rihanna show, Fall Winter 2016, New York Fashion Week, America - 12 Feb 2016

Source: WWD / Getty

So, nothing to see here, folks! Tell us what you think about Naomi Campbell shutting down the Rihanna feud rumors in the comments section.

