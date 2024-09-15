Very Shady, ‘Very Demure’ Drama: Fans Suspect Law Roach & Naomi Campbell Shaded Rihanna & Her ‘Ta-Tas’ After NYFW Snub

The fashion faves are at it again! Law Roach and Naomi Campbell recently took to social media with a message. Fans and social media users have begun to speculate the duo was throwing shade Rihanna‘s way. This comes after a video of the beauty mogul seemingly ignoring Law and Roach began circulating social media.

As BOSSIP reported, Rihanna recently appeared at the Alaïa fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Though running late, the singer and actress stopped and said hello to former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enniful. However, on the way to her seat, she walked past supermodel Naomi Campbell and fashion stylist Law Roach and did not acknowledge them. In the video, you can see Roach lean forward as if he was expecting Rihanna to speak.

There are many reasons why the mother of two may have opted not to say hello to the fashion icons. As mentioned, she was running late after presenting an award to her friend and Fenty Beauty’s creative director, Jahleel Weaver. Additionally, Roach and Campbell were sitting, so she could not have seen them.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Nevertheless, social media has been buzzing with rumors that Rihanna intentionally ignored them. It looks like Roach and Campbell believe the rumors and feel disrespected by the alleged snub. They recently posted a video imitating the viral “very demure” trend.

Roach and Campbell seemingly reference the “Man Down” singer’s many iconic fashion statements, many of which reveal her breasts. In response to the potential shade, many social media users tweeted in defense of Rihanna.

Law Roach Kills Rumors Of Rihanna Shade

In recent developments, Law Roach took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to the rumors of he and Campbell being shady ladies. In the 24-second video, Roach got straight to the point, stating that social media misconstrued the situation.

He also captioned the post, “Can Yall stop making s*** up?”

So far, X users are not buying it. One user believes Roach and Campbell knew exactly what they were doing.

However, there are a couple of commenters who understand are on Roach’s side.

Campbell has not made any public statements regarding the social media drama.

Do Naomi Campbell And Rihanna Have Beef?

The alleged New York Fashion Week snub continues to fuel the rumors that Campbell and Rihanna have a strained relationship. The two unfollowed each other on Instagram several years ago, sparking talk that they had a falling out. The origin of this potential beef has never been revealed. Additionally, when Campbell visited Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she shot down any talk of disdain for the singer.

“Everything’s fine,” she said in reference to her relationship with Rihanna. “I’m an actress now, Andy.”

“I don’t have beef especially with Black women. The support is powerful, we are all out there doing the same thing. We all have the same struggle,” she added.

Rihanna has not made any statements regarding the “snub” towards Roach and Campbell or their alleged response.

What do you think? Were Roach and Campbell trying to shade Rihanna?