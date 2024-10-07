Entertainment

Social Media Erupts Over 'Power Book II: Ghost' Finale

Ghosts Never Die: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From The ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Finale

Published on October 7, 2024

After reigning as (arguably) the best of the Power Books, Power Book II: Ghost went out with a Big Rich BANG in its explosive series finale that sent the whole entire Powerverse into a FRENZY.

With Monet gone, the Tejada kids team up with Tariq to get revenge on Noma (who married Cane to become an American citizen and bolster her global operation) before she can flee the country.

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz

 

Stuck between a rock and a hard place, Tariq is faced with a dicey dilemma involving Detective Carter who A) has dirt on him and B) he can’t take out until he gets rid of the dirt.

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz

 

This sets up Power Book Mission: Impossible where Effie, Brayden, and Dru work together to delete the dirt from Carter’s laptop in the police station.

Once they set up Carter to get arrested by fellow dirty cop Nico, Tariq convinces Noma’s daughter to take him to her special safe house where she’s tragically taken out by Diana in front of her mother. Whew!

Power Book II: Ghost asset

Source: Starz

 

In one of the season’s most satisfying moments, the Tejada kids lure Noma and the police to her private jet hangar where Cane slips behind the queenpin and takes her out.

This sets up Tariq to fulfill his destiny as the new Ghost who assembles a dream team of Effie, Brayden, and Davis to run his operation.

“I feel like at the end of this season, he kind of showed why he was kind of worthy of the name Ghost, even though he slipped up episode nine,” said Rainey (who plays Tariq) in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’m never going to forget about that. Never going to forget about that. But he redeemed himself, so he might be worthy of the name Ghost.”

How did you feel about the finale? Would you want to see Tariq and the crew return for another Power Book? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest tweets from the Power Book II: Ghost finale on the flip.

