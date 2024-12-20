BOSSIP's 2024 Gift Guide For Her
Fit For A Queen: BOSSIP’s 2024 Gift Guide For The Ladies
The holiday season has arrived once more, bringing with it joy, festive shopping, and plenty of cheer!
Every year, we share a holiday gift guide packed with perfect picks to brighten Christmas for everyone on your list—whether it’s for you, your partner, your best friend, your little ones, your squad, or your significant other. This year’s lineup is all about celebrating the amazing women and girls in your life with thoughtfully curated gifts.
BOSSIP’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with must-haves like stylish handbags, trendy clothing, and so much more. Plus, most of the featured brands are proudly Black-owned!
Hit the flip for our picks!
The Big Pajama Party
Sharon Latson-Flemister and Dr. Tamarra Allen are a mother-daughter duo who own The Big Pajama Party, a brand centered on uniting people and celebrating democracy through pajama parties.
During Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic run, The Big Pajama Party launched the “House of Kam” collection, blending comfort with activism to drive voter turnout.
The collection has something for everyone, from cozy essentials to glamorous loungewear. It also includes a special line honoring historic HBCUs, Black fraternities, and sororities. The collection also includes a family pajama line with matching pet pajamas, with a portion of the proceeds going to Kamala Harris’ Victory Fund.
“My mom, if she could be in pajamas all day literally she would,” says Allen about the brand. “She even has a sign in her office that says pajamas all day she loves being comfy and comfortable in her pajamas, and she works in her pajamas. It’s always been that type of love in our family, everybody wore their muumuu or their pajamas and just being comfortable all the time.
“We also wanted people to feel comfortable and sexy,” she added. “Pajamas are big thing now so we don’t like to see people wearing pajamas with their pajamas below their butt, so we want to give something of quality to the audience and feel good about what they’re wearing.”
Niles+Chaz by Mike Colter:
This Black business is a children’s clean hair care brand for mixed textured hair founded by Mike Colter and his wife, Iva. A press release reports that the brand is inspired by their daughters Niles and Chaz with a mission to “encourage young girls and boys to embrace their unique curls and be proud of their diverse cultural heritage.”
For Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Niles + Chaz has some exciting deals:
On Amazon, Niles + Chaz is 25% sitwide.
Free Scalp Enchanter with purchases over $75
Free Scalp Enchanter & THE BRUSHIMISTA, Wide Bristle Detangling Brush with purchases over $150
Niles + Chaz has two popular gift boxes and of course full size bottles make wonderful stocking stuffers. Niles + Chaz also offers travel sizes.
The product line includes:
Curl Raiser ($16) allows kids to feel confident in the moisture of their hair due to the natural plant extracts, vitamins, enriching butter oils, and strengthening protein ingredients that revive the hair follicles.
Scalp Enhancer ($16) is another product that kids and parents alike can rely on due to its use of organic plants and vitamins that prevent scalp damage and premature hair loss.
Tangles Shmagnles ($28) product acts as a detangler to lock in moisture and keep those curls smooth. For days when your kid must go to school even though the weather is not ideal
What The Frizz! ($20) The product locks in moisture to minimize frizz and maintain confidence in your loved one. Through innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability
Gldnhaus Candles
Gldnhaus candles is a faith-based luxury™ brand, driven by a mission to illuminate the lives of women with purpose, faith, and empowerment.
The mother-daughter CEOs behind the brand report that their journey began as a dream shared between them inspired by a shared vision to blend faith, luxury, and community into their products.
The brand’s name, Gldnhaus, is inspired by the scripture Matthew 5:16:
“Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.”
“Happy Eddie” Cannabis
For the #RHOP watcher/cannabis-consuming cutie in your life, Eddie Osefo’s Eddie-bles are here.
Eddie Osefo of The Real Housewives of Potomac recently debuted the newest addition to his line of cannabis products in partnership with Curio Wellness: Happy Eddie-bles.
The strawberry-lemonade-flavored chews, along with the brand’s pre-rolls and vapes, are available at dispensaries across Maryland, like Far & Dotter and Pharmkent.
As previously reported the Happy Eddie name was inspired by Osefo’s Real Housewives viral moment on the show. With the brand, Curio and Osefo are bringing visibility to Black-owned brands and creating a more equitable industry, lessening social stigmas around cannabis, and normalizing adult consumption.
Happy Eddie was created for everyday people across the spectrum from the canna-curious to the more experienced cannabis consumer,” said Eddie Osefo in a statement about his new Eddie-bles.
“The newest launch with Happy Eddie-bles (pun intended) is the perfect addition in time for the holiday season when you come together with family, loved ones and tons of food. Whether you are micro-dosing throughout the day or taking a few to get you right, this low dose 5mg strawberry lemonade edible is very mild, tasty and has no harsh cannabis taste. After a few edibles your in-laws will become your BFF.”
InKlutch Handbags
InKlutch is an affordable handbag brand. The Black-owned business has bags with catchy names like “Put A Ring On It”, “Fiance” and “Oh That’s Wifey.”
The brand is currently having a 40% off Black Friday sale from November 29 to December 2 with code BLACKFRIDAY24.
Lys Beauty
Lys, which stands for Love Yourself, Beauty, is a Black-owned clean makeup brand. Founded by Tisha Thompson, Lys Beauty has a mission of “championing non-conforming beauty through self-love and expression using formulas that your skin deserves.”
The brand believes everyone deserves access to clean, high-performing beauty products and has an affordable price commitment.
Koko Guerra Beauty
Founded by Trinidadian makeup artist Koko Guerra, this makeup line is steeped in tradition, family heritage, and a deep love for her craft.
With product names inspired by her Trinidadian heritage to the products themselves, Koko Guerra’s makeup line is a celebration of culture and strength, with each shade, powder, and lipstick telling a story of its own.
Products include Power Powders, Pouty Gloss, and a Bacchanal Lip Stain.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DC0LdF3vhbj/
*USH SWIM
Usha Reyes, the Founder and Creative Director of *USH SWIM, is a Hawaiian, African-American, and Filipino designer who grew up on the serene island of Moloka’i, Hawaii, and now calls Atlanta, GA, home.
As a self-described “super creative,” Usha set out to design swimwear for women who don’t conform to traditional Eurocentric beauty standards. After having back-to-back pregnancies and embracing her new body, Usha struggled to find swimwear that made her feel confident, sexy, and stylish. So, she decided to create her own body-positive swimwear line. When she experienced the joy of wearing swimwear that truly celebrated her figure, she became inspired to help other women feel that same sense of empowerment.
Enter *USH SWIM. Usha’s designs are a blend of eclectic sophistication, featuring bold patterns, vibrant colors, muted tones, and touches of gold for added elegance. With a background in Fashion Design, Merchandising, Business, and Human Resources, Usha combines her creative passion with her corporate expertise to build a brand that uplifts and inspires.
Founded by Usha Reyes, USH Swim is for women who don’t conform to traditional Eurocentric beauty standards. An official bio reports that After having back-to-back pregnancies and embracing her new body, Usha struggled to find swimwear that made her feel confident, sexy, and stylish. So, she decided to create her own body-positive swimwear line.
*USH SWIM is a blend of eclectic sophistication, featuring bold patterns, vibrant colors, muted tones, and touches of gold for added elegance.
Another pick for the canna-cuties, Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink provides a boost of energy with an added buzz.
With an uplifting blend of THC and caffeine, Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink brings on the Big Diva Energy, thanks to NOLA icon Big Freedia.
Big Freedia has teamed up with Crescent Canna, the New Orleans cannabis company, to create this delicious and energizing THC beverage with the perfect dose of bounce.
“Get ready to wobble, baby,” says Big Freedia, the Queen Diva about Wobble. “My new THC drink will make your taste buds explode!”
Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink infuses Big Freedia’s favorite flavors with hemp-derived THC extract. Ripe strawberries are boldly blended with tropical pineapple for a delightfully sweet and bubbly beverage that contains 10 mg THC and 100 mg caffeine per can.
“Wobble is the perfect drink for turning up on the dance floor,” says Freedia. “It’ll make you feel good and keep the party going.”
Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink provides an elevated psychoactive experience suitable for any occasion. Made with federally legal, hemp-derived THC, Wobble is available for adults from coast to coast. You can order Wobble online at crescentcanna.com and, in many states, through distributors.
This cutest canna-product is great for the lady in your life who likes to wobble and relax.
