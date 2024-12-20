Fit For A Queen: BOSSIP’s 2024 Gift Guide For The Ladies

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

The Big Pajama Party Sharon Latson-Flemister and Dr. Tamarra Allen are a mother-daughter duo who own The Big Pajama Party, a brand centered on uniting people and celebrating democracy through pajama parties. During Vice President Kamala Harris' historic run, The Big Pajama Party launched the "House of Kam" collection, blending comfort with activism to drive voter turnout. The collection has something for everyone, from cozy essentials to glamorous loungewear. It also includes a special line honoring historic HBCUs, Black fraternities, and sororities. The collection also includes a family pajama line with matching pet pajamas, with a portion of the proceeds going to Kamala Harris' Victory Fund. "My mom, if she could be in pajamas all day literally she would," says Allen about the brand. "She even has a sign in her office that says pajamas all day she loves being comfy and comfortable in her pajamas, and she works in her pajamas. It's always been that type of love in our family, everybody wore their muumuu or their pajamas and just being comfortable all the time. "We also wanted people to feel comfortable and sexy," she added. "Pajamas are big thing now so we don't like to see people wearing pajamas with their pajamas below their butt, so we want to give something of quality to the audience and feel good about what they're wearing."

*USH SWIM Usha Reyes, the Founder and Creative Director of *USH SWIM, is a Hawaiian, African-American, and Filipino designer who grew up on the serene island of Moloka'i, Hawaii, and now calls Atlanta, GA, home. As a self-described "super creative," Usha set out to design swimwear for women who don't conform to traditional Eurocentric beauty standards. After having back-to-back pregnancies and embracing her new body, Usha struggled to find swimwear that made her feel confident, sexy, and stylish. So, she decided to create her own body-positive swimwear line. When she experienced the joy of wearing swimwear that truly celebrated her figure, she became inspired to help other women feel that same sense of empowerment. Enter *USH SWIM. Usha's designs are a blend of eclectic sophistication, featuring bold patterns, vibrant colors, muted tones, and touches of gold for added elegance. With a background in Fashion Design, Merchandising, Business, and Human Resources, Usha combines her creative passion with her corporate expertise to build a brand that uplifts and inspires.

Another pick for the canna-cuties, Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink provides a boost of energy with an added buzz. With an uplifting blend of THC and caffeine, Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink brings on the Big Diva Energy, thanks to NOLA icon Big Freedia. Big Freedia has teamed up with Crescent Canna, the New Orleans cannabis company, to create this delicious and energizing THC beverage with the perfect dose of bounce. "Get ready to wobble, baby," says Big Freedia, the Queen Diva about Wobble. "My new THC drink will make your taste buds explode!" Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink infuses Big Freedia's favorite flavors with hemp-derived THC extract. Ripe strawberries are boldly blended with tropical pineapple for a delightfully sweet and bubbly beverage that contains 10 mg THC and 100 mg caffeine per can. "Wobble is the perfect drink for turning up on the dance floor," says Freedia. "It'll make you feel good and keep the party going." Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink provides an elevated psychoactive experience suitable for any occasion. Made with federally legal, hemp-derived THC, Wobble is available for adults from coast to coast. You can order Wobble online at crescentcanna.com and, in many states, through distributors. This cutest canna-product is great for the lady in your life who likes to wobble and relax.

