Anonymous Diddy Accuser Identified As NHL Player Evander Kane’s Ex-Wife Anna Kane, Says She’s ‘Not Intimidated’ To Demand ‘Accountability’

As Sean “Diddy” Combs‘s legal woes unravel, Jane Doe, who accused him of gang rape when she was 17, revealed her identity. The disgraced music mogul is facing several lawsuits from anonymous accusers. However, new court documents show one of them is Anna Kane, the ex-wife of a professional hockey player.

According to TMZ, to continue the lawsuit, one of the Jane Does suing Diddy was ordered to reveal their identity. Jane Doe turned out to be Anna Kane, the ex-wife of Evander Kane, an NHL star. Complying with a court order, Kane amended her lawsuit to have her name attached to the case. You may recall that Kane was one of Combs’ early accusers, having filed the lawsuit in December 2023. She was a 17-year-old high school student at the time of the alleged incident. She claims that a Bad Boy executive and Diddy sex trafficked and assaulted her.

As BOSSIP reported in March, Diddy filed a motion to dismiss the case Kane filed. However, if a judge ruled against the motion, Kane’s identity must be revealed. Nevertheless, Kane did not back down. Her attorney, Doug Wigdor, provided a statement to TMZ in which she admitted she would have liked to remain anonymous, but her biggest priority is receiving justice.

“I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager. Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me,” the statement reads.

Anna Kane Accusses Diddy Of Drugging And Raping Her

You may recall, Diddy’s downfall began in October 2023, when Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit alleging rape and abuse during their 10-year relationship. The case was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount. Still, the floodgates were open as Cassie’s courage to come forward inspired other alleged victims to speak out — Kane was one of them.

Using the same lawyer that filed Cassie’s lawsuit, Kane was the fourth woman to report sexual assault at the hands of Combs. She claims she met Harve Pierre, Bad Boy Entertainment President, in Detriot. According to Kane, Pierre called her “hot” and invited her to board a private jet and meet Diddy. She agreed and flew to New York City.

After arriving in the city, Pierre reportedly brought her to Diddy’s studio. It was there that the 11th-grade student was allegedly filled with drugs and alcohol. Kane claims the father of seven took her to a bathroom and began to penetrate her without her consent. The mother of one also provided pictures from the night in question. Though her face is blurred, she is pictured sitting on Diddy’s lap and standing in front of the letters “PD” in what seems to be a recording studio.

Many years later, Anna met Evander. The two married in 2018 and have one child together. They split in 2021.

Diddy has denied the allegations. The rapper is currently awaiting trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. He has attempted to receive bail several times but has been denied. His trial is set for May 2025.