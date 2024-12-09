Celebrity

Saweetie Shuts Down 21 Savage 'Cheating' Rumors On Instagram

BYE, ‘BROKEYYYYYYS’! Saweetie Slams 21 Savage Hookup Allegations After TikTok Takes Off With Rumor–‘Literally Never Met Him’

Published on December 9, 2024

Saweetie succinctly shut down eyebrow-raising Tiktok talk that she hooked up with Latto’s alleged boo, 21 Savage. According to dazzling Diamonté, she’s never even been in the same room as the Slaughter Gang rapper.

Saweetie took to Instagram on Dec. 8 to deny claims circulating on social media that she was romantically involved with 21 Savage. Some users had suggested that their alleged relationship stemmed from 21 Savage cheating on Latto, though Latto has never confirmed any romantic involvement with the London-born hip-hop star.

The rumor appears to have started via YouTuber Tasha K, whose comments about the alleged hookup surfaced on TikTok.

In a screenshot shared by TheNeighborhoodTalk, Saweetie was captured calling out a social media user who attempted to stir up the rumors in the comments section of her recent interview with Mystery Fashionist.

The frustrated Instagram user seemed upset by Saweetie’s comment at the start of the interview when she said, “Big mama, ugh,” likely assuming that it was a reference to Latto’s new single, “Big Mama.”

“Messy starting the clip like that w all the 21 cheating on Latto w her speculations,” the user wrote.

Saweetie quickly intervened and put the rumors to rest.

“Literally never met him. Go get some money & get off the internet BROKEYYYYYY!” the rap star clapped back citing Latto’s song “Brokey” from her Sugar Honey Iced Tea album.

Social Media Users React To The Saweetie/21 Savage Rumors

Social media users poured in the comments section, defending Saweetie’s use of the phrase, with one fan noting how she called herself “Big Mama” on her “Pretty B**** Freestyle” in 2020. 

“The gag is Saweetie been called herself big mama before it was a thing or a trend 🥴 iykyk,” the fan penned.

The discussion also spilled over to X, where users dismissed the rumor as ridiculous. One person even pointed out that the rapper wasn’t “in Saweetie’s league.”

“21 ugly as hell she had to clear that rumor up quick,” another user joked.

A third netizen chimed in:

“The way regular people just make s*** up is crazzzy.”

Saweetie Has Been Targeted Before, Was Accused Of Being Offset’s Mistress 

In 2023, Saweetie was accused of having an affair with Offset while he was still married to Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

While Saweetie did not directly address the rumors, Cardi B did set the record straight during an interview on The Jason Lee Show.

The Bronx rapper explained that she chose not to publicly comment on the gossip because she knew it was false.

“I was quiet because one thing I’m gonna do, I’m gonna find out the truth,” the mother of two  told Lee in a January 2023 interview. “You know I was finding out that truth in and out. So if I entertain something that I know is not true on the internet, people be like, ‘Oh, it is true, because you’re addressing it.’ But when I don’t address it, it’s true as well.”

She added:

So, I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m just not gonna entertain the bullsh*t.’ Because if I entertain it, it’s gonna keep going longer and longer. At the end of the day, I know what’s going on in my house.”

What do you think about these bizarre Saweetie and 21 Savage cheating rumors?

