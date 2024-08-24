BOSSIP’s Players To Watch During the 2024 College Football Season Including Caleb Downs, Ryan Williams, Travis Hunter & More

After a long spring and summer College Football season is finally here and we’ve got your top prospects to watch on the field this year.

Ladies and Gentlemen the weather is getting cooler, the kids are back in school so that means we made it to College Football season. This year the rules have dramatically changed thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness. Additionally, the threat of Former coaches Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh is no longer present. The National Championship is anyone’s for the taking with the University of Georgia slightly favored. With the transfer portal causing mayhem and recruiting harder than ever let’s take a look at top players to watch.

BOSSIP’s Top College Football Players To Watch In 2024

Caleb Downs

When Nick Saban announced his retirement as head coach at the University of Alabama star player Caleb Down chunked up the deuces. Shortly after he announced he would transfer to Ohio State. Most people would call him a traitor and backstabber however we will leave the bias out of this. He will be the #1 player to watch in our humble opinion.

Ryan “Hollywood” Williams

After the departure of Coach Saban his former players had their minds made up on leaving. This shifted the school’s focus on keeping recruits committed to Alabama. Ryan Williams was one of the most sought-after recruits and other teams wanted to snag away from the tide. Williams reclassified himself, graduated early, and stayed with the tide which will have him touching the field at only 17 years old. If he is even half of the talent that’s being advertised he will be special on the field.

Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders

We don’t have to explain the duo of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to anyone. Last year they dominated headlines yet they delivered a 4-8 win record. This year is all business and personal for both as it will likely be their last time taking the field together. Four wins last year saw an improvement over only a single win in 2022 but this year there are no excuses it’s time to prove the naysayers wrong.

Carson Beck

The Georgia Bulldogs had everything in their favor to win the College Football Playoff last year. Unfortunately, they ran into the Crimson Tide who historically ruins plans for the team. Their loss in the SEC Championship ruined their chances and this season is a revenge tour. Carson Beck is the key to their success, if he plays like the elite QB he is there is trouble ahead for the competition.

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon and Dan Lanning made a name for themselves last year and will introduce a new quarterback this season. Dillon Gabriel has the weight of expectation on his shoulders but seems ready to carry it all. When the lights turn on will he show up? Can the Oregon Ducks make Nike’s investment in the team pay off? We will have to wait and see.

Harold Perkins Jr.

LSU always produces stars even when they don’t win the College Football Championship. Harold Perkins Jr is hoping they do both this season. The inside linebacker is hitting the field ready for action in his junior year with a second-team all-sec selection under his belt from last year. Furthermore, he was a freshman All-American and first-team all-sec two years ago.