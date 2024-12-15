Lyrical Lions! Kelvin Harrison Jr. Says Aaron Pierre Sings DOWN In ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Role [Exclusive]

We’re only a week away from the debut of Mufasa: The Lion King and after speaking to the film’s stars we can’t wait to watch.

‘Mufasa’ Stars Aaron Pierre And Kelvin Harrison Jr. Discuss Their On And Offscreen Brotherhood

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a

threatening and deadly foe.

Aaron Pierre is the voice of Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. plays Taka (who will later be known as Scar). The film is somewhat of a reunion for the two, who also worked together on Genius: MLK/X.

BOSSIP & GlobalGrind Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden spoke with the pair about the film, noting how for Pierre, who recently starred in Rebel Ridge as a man who will go to extreme lengths to protect his cousin, the movie also incorporates familial themes.

“This is definitely a continuation of that very important theme of personal relationships and this has been a really beautiful experience doing this particular movie,” Pierre told GlobalGrind.

“This brother was not chosen,” Kelvin Harrison Jr added. “It’s kind of been given and it’s a beautiful opportunity and I’m grateful that it came to me. I mean, I guess I choose to continue to interact. It’s a privilege. I always think that we get to choose who we love. We get to choose who we want to keep in our corner. We get to choose who we root for. And I choose Aaron, Aaron chooses me and I think what is so special about this story is what happens when people don’t necessarily choose each other. But they started off choosing each other and they ended up in like an — UGH… So it’s gonna be really beautiful and I’m glad that they put the trailer out there of “I’ve Always Wanted A Brother,” which is such a beautiful song that Lin [Manuel Miranda] wrote and to know what 30 years ago was made into this iconic film of this tumultuous relationship between Scar and Mufasa is now like a brotherhood story. What?!”

Aaron Pierre Reveals His Method For Keeping His ‘Mufasa’ Accent During Production

In the film Harrison Jr., who is American uses a British accent as Taka, while Pierre, who is British, has an American accent.

“We Lindsay Lohan’d, we switched,” Harrison Jr joked.

“I’m a little extreme with accents, like Kevin will vouch for this,” Pierre said, explaining how he worked to keep his voiceover accent consistent throughout production. “I don’t break the accent outside of the context of set so anyone that doesn’t interact with me outside of that, won’t ever hear my voice. But for me, it’s just really something that helps me. it doesn’t take away from the experience, it just helps me and it makes it less challenging.”

“I’m too ADD to try it, but I think it’s brilliant,” Harrison Jr. said of his co-star’s method. “I didn’t hear his real voice until after MLK X… He gave me glimpses of it every now and then, but he was pretty consistent, which I was like, ‘Wow, I really admire and respect that.’ Listen hats off to you.”

Aaron Pierre And Kelvin Harrison Jr. Open Up About Singing In ‘Mufasa’

The pair also opened up about stepping into the musical side of the Disney production. And Harrison continued to (pun intended) sing Pierre’s praises.

“We’re definitely singing,” Pierre confirmed.

“He’s singing down!” Harrison Jr. revealed. “He’s singing down — Maxwell! A falsetto for the ages.”

“What I’m doing is trying my best,” Pierre countered.

“He’s doing the deep voice, and then he’ll be like this… I’m telling you!” Harrison added, feigning a high-pitched note.

“It was a lot of fun,” Pierre laughed. “We had a good time. Lin [Lin-Manuel Miranda] was so wonderful. He really like guided us and gave us direction and definitely gave us the tools we needed to achieve these beautiful songs that he’s written. I mean, he at least gave me the tools.”

“This man has a phenomenal music musical background,” he added, gesturing to Harrison Jr. “So for him, it’s day to day for him.”

‘Mufasa’ Stars Aaron Pierre And Kelvin Harrison Jr. Open Up About Stepping Into Roles Made Iconic By James Earl Jones And Jeremy Irons

The Pierre and Harrison Jr. also spoke stepping into roles originated by legendary icons James Earl Jones and Jeremy Irons.

“James Earl Jones — he’s legendary, he’s iconic and he’s timeless,” Pierre told GlobalGrind of Jones, who passed this year on September 9. “He’s timeless, not only as an individual, but as an artist. He’s one of my greatest inspirations, from his extensive filmography through to his theater resume, so it was definitely daunting, but I just did my best to allow that fear to boost me and propel me forward, as opposed to freezing me, and hopefully hopefully he would be proud of whatever it is I’ve managed to do in this.”

“You know he would be,” Harrison said, reassuring Pierre. “I feel the same way. They originated these characters and the reason why we loved the movie so much in so many ways. It’s the reason why it sets up the story of Simba’s story, it sets up the story of why we root for Simba and they’re real thespians, real actors and to be able step in those shoes and kind of play in the same capacity they did with the incredible Barry jenkins and to be able to sing songs by Lin-Manuel. The whole experience was a dream come true. I’m a real Disney kid, so I’m really living it.”

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives in theaters December 20.

