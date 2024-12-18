Recording Artists

Bizarre Kanye West Deposition Revealed In Upcoming A&E Doc

Bizarre Kanye West Deposition Previewed In Upcoming A&E Documentary– ‘You Are Talking To The Richest Black Person In The History Of America’

Published on December 18, 2024

BET Awards 2022 - Show

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

A&E’s upcoming documentary, Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, has previewed a bizarre Kanye West lawsuit deposition.

Celebrity depositions are essential viewing for internet enthusiasts and meme culture, delivering some of the most viral moments ever. Often, these videos stay away from the public eye, whereas some surface online, making each one polarizing in a unique way.

Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber are a few examples of how a deposition can change the image fans perceive of their favorites and showcase an entirely different persona.

According to TMZ, Kanye West is the latest to entertain with a deposition, thanks to an upcoming A&E documentary. In a preview for Interrogation Raw: Celebrity Under Oath, Kanye West is seen delivering a bizarre deposition wearing a mask after refusing to look into the camera.

He’s also seen on the phone, and he says that his “mental geniusness” gives him the right to be on his phone during the legal proceeding.

“Due to my mental genuisness, in order to focus on this bullsh*t, I need to be on a.. phone,” West proclaimed. “I’m not going to tell you, you’ll never see me again,” he responded to questions about his cloth mask.

Kanye’s behavior is certainly interesting, but it isn’t behavior people haven’t seen or heard from him before. Later in the deposition, Ye delivers a ridiculous quote when asked by an attorney about the room he was in.

“Are you stupid?” asked Kanye. “You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America!”

Compared to most viral depositions, Ye acted exactly as we would expect when faced with authority figures. The deposition was caused by a lawsuit alleging Ye stole technology for Yeezy and his Sunday Service events. The video is a small part of the A&E documentary that will be released Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. CST.

You can watch Kanye’s deposition clip below.

 

