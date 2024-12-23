Andre 3000 Says Drake Leaking ‘Life Of The Party’ Solved Dispute With Ye Over Disses– ‘It’s Like Going & Shooting Up Your Mom’s Funeral’

Flute enthusiast Andre 3000 says Drake’s sneak release of “Life Of The Party” solved a dispute with Ye over censorship and disses.

This has been a rough year for the brand of Canadian rapper Drake, but that’s okay because he delivers amazing moments when the beef is hot. Unfortunately, Kanye West is always on the receiving end of his hardest bars when he gets in his sassy bag.

During Ye’s 2021 Donda rollout, Drizzy got word Ye had a diss track aimed at him and somehow obtained the record. Drizzy went on to leak “Life Of The Party” on his Sound42 SiriusXM channel.

According to Complex, Andre 3000 recently discussed the bizarre leak of the song on Popcast and shared that he was just as confused as we were. 3stacks even revealed he was having a dispute with Kanye over the record, which Drake ultimately solved.

“Ye was at a point where he didn’t want any curse words on the album and I said, ‘Yeah I’m cool with it.’ I’m totally fine with no curse words. But take me off the song because I’d written it a certain way,” André said. “I was cool with beeped versions but you have to put the dirty version of it out too.”

3k eventually settled on having his verse completely scrapped once Ye revealed a promise he made to his daughter. Andre also shared that he heard the disses before the song ever surfaced, leading to another despite with Kanye.

“A lot of people think that Kanye took the song and put the diss part out without me knowing about it,” he said. “I heard the diss part. Me and Kanye had a convo about it.” he explained. “I had my feelings about it,” he continued. “I was like, man, do you really want to do this on this type of song? It’s like going and shooting up your mom’s funeral.”

The Atlanta legend thanked Drake for helping the record “see the light of day,” leading to it being called one of his best verses. If you’ve heard “Life Of The Party,” it’s a beautiful vintage 3stacks verse as he speaks to Kanye’s mom, Donda. Kanye dissing Drake on the record feels extremely out of place, but it’s Kanye, right?

Drake leaking the record felt like a chess move until fans fell in love with the track, forcing the official release of Donda Deluxe.

You can watch the full Andre 3000 interview on Popcast below.