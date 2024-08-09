André 3000 Speaks On Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Battle– ‘I Got A Little Sad At A Certain Point’

André 3000 has an interesting perspective on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef.

While the world enjoyed the back-and-forth between Kendrick and Drake that spurned the massive hit “Not Like Us‘”, everyone has varying opinions on what went down.

According to André 3000 who’s covering Crack Magazine, he doesn’t think the beef was worth the risk considering the people it could’ve affected.

“I got a little sad, at a certain point,” said the Outkast legend.“In early rap battles, you had kids in the park rapping against each other. But it’s not just people rapping now. You got people with 100 employees. You have livelihoods, empires, companies, deals – all of it can be jeopardized. If you don’t have anything to lose, sure, go for it. But if I already made it, I’m not sure it’s even worth it any more.”

Kendrick’s verse on “Like That” started the feud and it just so happens to feature an Andre 3000 shoutout. Kung Fun Kenny cleverly rapped “If he walk around with that stick, it ain’t André 3K.”

That line apparently pleased 3 Stacks.

“As a 49-year-old rapper, you’re just happy to get a shoutout,” said André with a line.. “But as a rapper, I’ve noticed myself walking around with this stick. So it was a line for me, too, and I was trying to find a way to use it. But Kendrick used it, so I had to say ‘Yeah, he got it.’”

André is an OG in the business and he’s right both artists put everything at risk but that’s Hip-Hop and life goes on. Beef is good for the sport especially when it stays on wax and nobody gets hurt.

Now we have to wait and see what Drake and Kendrick do next.