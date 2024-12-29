Tory Lanez Responds To Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order Request, Accuses Her Of Weaponizing The Justice System

Megan Thee Stallion recently declared she was done with Tory Lanez‘s alleged tactics to tear her down. After uncovering the details behind a salacious blog, the “Mamushi” rapper filed a restraining order against Lanez, citing his connection to the blog. Now, the “Say It” rapper responds, accusing MTS of using the justice system to punish him further.

As previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion (aka Megan Pete) filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the jailed rapper on Dec. 17. According to PEOPLE, Lanez (aka Daystar Peterson) filed a motion with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Dec. 24. In the motion, he claims that Meg and her legal team are inappropriately using the justice system.

“[Ms. Pete] has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with Ms. Pete.” the filing stated.

The document continues, “When celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponize the justice system, failing to understand that they are public figures, who voluntarily catapulted themselves into the limelight, unable to deal with the controversy and public opinions.”

Additionally, Lanez’s legal team cites the California code that prohibits restraining orders that disallow protected speech. The court documents go on to state that the restraining order request is in lieu of responding to ridicule rather than seeking actual protection.

“Rather than rebut the commentary or debate the issues raised by Defendant’s comments so people can make up their own minds, Plaintiff has succumbed to the current trend of using the legal system in an attempt to cancel those opinions she disagrees with,” the filing reads.

Megan Thee Stallion Requests Temporary Restraining Order In Response To Psychological Warfare

As mentioned, MTS requested the temporary restraining order earlier this month. In the filing, she claims that Lanez has found a way to continuously harass her from prison, using social media and third parties.

This all began in 2020 after MTS and Tory Lanez were involved in a shooting where the former suffered from bullet fragments in her feet. After much public discourse and an infamous trial, Lanez was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison as a result.

However, two years later, the ordeal continues to haunt Meg. In the court documents, she claims that Lanez hired Milagro Gramz (aka Milagro Elizabeth Cooper) to help harass her. This came after MTS filed a lawsuit against Gramz for defamation. In December, she amended the filing after finding the connection between Gramz and Lanez.

“In these prison calls, Mr. Peterson’s father—when he thought no one was listening— asked his son about payments to Ms. Cooper for her harassment of Ms. Pete: ‘How are they ever going to prove something like that?’” Mr. Peterson responded, ‘Exactly,’” the documents stated.

In response to Lanez’s most recent filing, MTS’s attorney Mari Henderson said, “It is delusional that a felon convicted of a violent crime for shooting a victim, and then further harassing her, is even contesting a request for a protective order and we are confident the court will act to protect the victim.”

“Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” the restraining order request stated. “Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete’s character and integrity.”

However, Lanez maintains that the restraining order is not needed.

“He does not have possession of a firearm and is unable to leave his current residence. Therefore, the incident alleged (which occurred 4.5 years ago) is no longer any form of current or future threat to the person seeking protection,” the motion filing stated.

Lanez is set to appear in court on Jan. 9 regarding the restraining order.