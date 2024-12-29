Close The Portal, Katt! Royce Reed Airs Out Dwight Howard Amid His Engagement To Amy Luciani

2024 has been the year of airing out dirty laundry and Royce Reed is using the last days of the year to call Dwight Howard to the carpet.

The former Basketball Wives cast member has declared war against the father of her 17-year-old son, Braylon Joshua Howard, and has taken to social media to tell her story.

“Welp! He asked for it! I TOLD HIM TO LEAVE ME TF ALONE! Messing with my career after already being a deadbeat then saying ‘Get a job!’ like I haven’t worked nonstop since I was 16 was the LAST THING YOU SHOULD’VE SAID WITH YOUR DUMBASS,” she said in an Instagram post. “Knowing damn well you’ve caused me to lose several jobs! Now imma have to hurt your pockets! WHAT YOU REALLY CARE ABOUT! You should’ve sat this one out! Aint no post and deletes here! You sue me, you get dust! You tried to drown me in attorney fees to keep quiet?! “

She continued,

“I refuse to go into 2025 carrying this weight so let’s go! Imma post the texts and emails too if you keep playing with me and calling my bluff,” she said.” I know about way more than you think I do so imma leave the initials R.E. to let you know it’s ON!”

Reed then created a separate Instagram account, @ihadababybysuperman, where she uploaded a series of videos detailing her relationship with Howard beginning in July 2004. According to the former dancer, she met the NBA star during his rookie year with the Orlando Magic and began a relationship with him while working for the team.

After finding out Howard cheated on her with another dancer, Reed claims that the two rekindled, which led to her pregnancy. She alleges the former NBA player agreed to pay for an abortion but gave her radio silence when the time came to secure the procedure. Reed claims that her parents also refused to help her. With nowhere else to turn, she resorted to trying to end her pregnancy with home remedies.

Reed admits that she was willing to do the unthinkable in an effort to salvage her dance career, which she felt would be irreparably damaged by a pregnancy. Ultimately, she decided to forego the abortion and carry to term.

“It was bad, but when I went to the doctor and I heard the heartbeat, that’s when things were put into a bigger perspective for me,” she said.

Her decision to have a baby with Howard did not have the fairytale ending of many women who coparent with NBA players. Reed claims that when she told the former superstar that she was keeping their baby he called her a golddigger and accused of her trying to ruin his career. Basketball fans may remember that Howard‘s brand, at the time, was ultra conservative. He even went as far as demanding that the NBA put a cross on the uniforms.

Reed claims that Howard offered her an undisclosed amount of money to move away and deny his relationship to their child.

“And because I didn’t fall for it. I was then met with hell on Earth,” she said.

She also alleges that the former Los Angeles Lakers player forbid her for mentioning his name on the invitations for their child’s baby shower and registry. Reed claims that Howard had a change of heart in early 2008 when he paid her a visit and brought along a new car and phone. She also alleges he offered to buy her a new house in his name but she declined.

She goes on to detail what happened between the two when they did make an attempt to be a couple again after the birth of their son, alleging physical and sexual abuse.

“Almost immediately, I regretted it. I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with. But because I wasn’t that experienced, I thought it was normal, and I never complained about it,” Reed said. “I just felt like this was me experiencing things that maybe he’s experienced and I have not. That’s when things started turning verbally and physically, and also mentally abusive. I was told that I was stupid, I was told that nobody would ever want me. I was told that everybody loved him and hated me.”

Howard has been pretty mum about Reed’s tell-all as he is, seemingly, enjoying his time with his new fiancee, rapper Amy Luciani.

“This is my HOF year. I’m getting married. God is amazing. And I’m so grateful and I wish Royce nothing but the best peace and [blessings],” Dwight said in an interview with The Shade Room.

One thing about Royce, her story has been consistent for years.