After taking his rap beef victory lap on Juneteenth, Kendrick Lamar shot the “Not Like Us” video in Compton with fans and Bompton blessings ensued.

Last week belonged to Kendrick Lamar as his Juneteenth concert The Pop Out: Ken & Friend captivated the world. Aside from the show cementing his victory over Drake, it united an entire coast. and electrified Los Angeles which has taken several losses over the years.

Now according to Complex, Kendrick kept the momentum going by shooting a video for “Not Like Us” this weekend and thanks to social media we got a sneak peek of what to expect.

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard were spotted filming outside Tam’s on South Central in front of a Ferrari and before long, the local neighborhood came out to join in on the action.

Many familiar faces, like YG, Roddy Rich, and Demar DeRozan, were also spotted on set for the video.

Based on behind-the-scenes footage, one of the most promising scenes from the video features the entire TDE family outside Compton’s Nickerson Gardens. They’ve come a long way and the moment was especially considering Kendrick Lamar’s separation from the label. Divorces can be tricky, but those fellas figured it out and it’s beautiful to see.

Take another look behind the scenes of “Not Like Us” below.