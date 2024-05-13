Bossip Video

After King Combs dropped the 50 Cent diss “Pick A Side,” the infamous instigator took his dragged Diddy’s son about the “puffy juice” drugging and sexual assault allegations against him. Jesus, take the wheel!

King Combs, whose real first name is Christian, went low on the new song “Pick A Side,” taking aim at all of his father’s critics. In the wake of several sexual assault allegations and lawsuits against Diddy, Combs confronted everyone who withdrew support. HipHopDx reports that on Sunday, Combs called out 50 Cent by name in the “suck my d**k” diss.

“When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map?/ Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine/ They gon’ try to stop these M&Ms and they gon’ die tryin,” King Combs threatened. “I dare one of you n-ggas scream out ‘no Diddy,'” he continued about the phrase 50 Cent popularized as a reprlacement for the homophobic “pause.”

While Combs called out 50 by name, he had smoke for everyone in the industry he claims “switched up” on his embattled dad.

“Don’t bust no U-Turns because we ain’t forgetting sh*t/ And to all of y’all that switched suck my d***,” he rapped.

Mini Diddy also addressed getting caught up in his daddy’s legal drama during a sex trafficking raid of the Bad Boy founder’s homes. Agents detained Combs and his brother Justin at gunpoint during the search.

“Police raided the crib like they think we selling crack/ But we out here selling tracks, multi million dollar plaques,” he continued.

Check out King Combs’ “Pick A Side” below.





Play



50 Cent Enters The Chat Saying That King Combs Is No Longer Off-Limits After “Pick A Side” Diss

The song instantly went viral after DJ Akademiks premiered it. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to clap back online and take the trolling to another level. The Power Book II producer took to Instagram for the multigenerational dragging. After King Combs went low with the tough guy act, 50 wasted no time taking it straight to hell on Sunday.

“I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record. I’m afraid for my life, please don’t hurt me guys,” 50 joked on the caption of Combs performing with Diddy. “I never mentioned or posted anything about puffy’s kids because KEEFE D said he killed 2Pac LOL.”

Of course, 50 was just getting warmed up. 50 posted a menacing clip of 2Pac’s character from “Juice,” Bishop. “No caption needed. Karma!”

The Starz star kept the same energy for Combs that he had for his father. He went in on the nepo baby’s sexual assault allegations made by Grace O’Marcaigh. 50 posted a clip of the 26-year-old rapping “suck my d**k” over images of her reported injuries.

“Damn @kingcombs that what you told Grace O’Marcaigh on that boat huh, gave her the puffy juice with that special sauce in it. LOL BOY OH BOY! BAD BOY FOR LIFE!” he wrote.

The series of images also included a screenshot explaining that O’Marcaigh was a yacht stewardess who filed a civil suit against Christian. She alleged that he “forced her to take a ‘spiked’ shot of tequila, groped her, and then assaulted her,” the excerpt stated.

On Monday, the G-Unit creator picked up right where he left off. He posted another clip from “Pick A Side” where Combs taunted the feds.

“Knock them walls down like when them feddy boys ran in both of our cribs/ Too bad they ain’t know we ’bout to run next door ’cause that’s the one they missed,” he bragged.

“Now why would you say some s**t like this [facepalm emoji] when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL,” 50 Cent wrote with the picture of Combs kissing Diddy.

Is anyone surprised that the relentless rapper is still going? The trolling continued with a screenshot of a headline about “Pick A Side.” He applied more pressure about the multiple drugging and assault allegations against the father and son.

“I really don’t understand why they want to drug women, if she can’t remember how good it was the next morning How do you connect?” he asked.

One thing we know about 50 Cent, once he gets started in a beef, you better hope he gets busy or bored. After King Combs’ song “Pick A Side” called him out with a threat, it’s unlikely either will make 50 stop.

What do you think of King Combs’ “Pick A Side” diss?