LoveIsBlind’s Sperm Donor Dilemma & The Other Wildest Reality TV Moments Of 2024

Love Is Blind’s “Megan Fox” Lookalike & EpiPen Line Back in February, Love Is Blind season 6 made headlines when Chelsea Blackwell inaccurately named herself Megan Fox as her celeb look-alike. The reality star told her blind date in the pods, Jimmy Presnell, that she was often compared to the actress, which got a visibly excited reaction from him on the other side of the wall. Even though Blackwell clarified that she didn’t really see much of a resemblance, fans have been roasting her for days, with many viewers calling her bluff and questioning whether people had really told her that before. Jimmy’s decision to pick her over another connection, Jessica Vestal, led to an epic moment when Jessica told him he was going to “choke” and “need an EpiPen” when he saw her after he ditched her for Chelsea. Spoiler alert: he was indeed enamored by Jessica and disappointed that Chelsea did not look like Megan Fox, and even though he was still attracted to his fiancée, he said she “lied” to him about her appearance. Ultimately, Chelsea and Jimmy (not so shockingly) did not tie the knot. SEE ALSO Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

