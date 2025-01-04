New Year, New Slays: A Gallery Of Gussied Up Girlies Who Served NYE Glam On The Gram

New year, new slays!

The glamorous girlies were out and about in their flyest NYE fits that served as a fitting finale to 2024 while setting the tone for an already chaotic (Katt, close the portal!) 2025.

One of those gussied up girlies was Cardi B who partied the night away during her rather eventful NYE performance at the luxurious E11EVEN Miami.

This comes just weeks after the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper clapped back at critics claiming she parties too much instead of parenting: “How do you expect women to heal over a heartbreak?” she asked online.

Since giving birth to her third child, Cardi B has been back outside and having a blast amid her messy divorce from estranged husband Offset.

According to AllHipHop, Cardi swore off “partying hard” after her a recent outing but defended her right to enjoy some freedom like all the men who have children at home.

Addressing her haters directly, she opened up about turning up, parenting, and moving on after divorce in a Spaces chat on X (formerly Twitter).

“Yesterday was my last day going out to party. We been partying hard honey, hard. Having a time, a ball. But let’s have this little talk,” she said, explaining that she’ll save future festivities for special occasions.

Cardi called out the double standards and the fact “it’s men that usually” accuse her of “being a h*e” and “always outside.” In typical Cardi fashion, she confronted the Invasion of Privacy by letting critics know:

“I’m not being a h*e because after I leave the club, I take this wet a** p***y to my f**king bed with no d**k to give it to.”

