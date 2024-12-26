Fa La Laaawd: A Gallery Of Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

Fa La Laaaaawd

Ah yes, that wonderful time of year bustling with holiday cheer, syrupy sweet Rom-Coms, lavish celebrity gifts, viral internet shenanigans, and stunning sleigh belles stirring up heart eye hysteria across the gram.

One such stunner was proud Georgia peach Latto who continued her holiday tradition by donating gifts from trendy brands to her hometown of South Atlanta in the heart of Clayton County.

“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” said Latto in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

Back in 2021, the ‘Big Energy’ rapper founded the Win Some Give Some Foundation to “empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.”

Most recently, Latto packed the Clayton State University gym for her 4th Annual ‘Christmas In ClayCo’ event that blesses families in need with gifts and good vibes ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays,” said Clayton County Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson in a release. “Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas (for those who observe)? If so, what’d you get? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of stunning sleigh belles on the flip.