apple-news

Holiday Hotties Who Sleighed On The Gram

Fa La Laaawd: A Gallery Of Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

Published on December 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 27

Fa La Laaaaawd

Big Latto Presents The Fourth Annual Christmas In Clayco'

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Ah yes, that wonderful time of year bustling with holiday cheer, syrupy sweet Rom-Coms, lavish celebrity gifts, viral internet shenanigans, and stunning sleigh belles stirring up heart eye hysteria across the gram.

One such stunner was proud Georgia peach Latto who continued her holiday tradition by donating gifts from trendy brands to her hometown of South Atlanta in the heart of Clayton County.

Big Latto Presents The Fourth Annual Christmas In Clayco'

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” said Latto in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

Back in 2021, the ‘Big Energy’ rapper founded the Win Some Give Some Foundation to “empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.”

Big Latto Presents The Fourth Annual Christmas In Clayco'

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Most recently, Latto packed the Clayton State University gym for her 4th Annual ‘Christmas In ClayCo’ event that blesses families in need with gifts and good vibes ahead of the Christmas holiday.

“This event allows us to give back to Clayton County residents and children just in time for the holidays,” said Clayton County Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson in a release. “Words cannot express how amazing it is to have Latto return to Clayton County to help spread some holiday cheer throughout our community. Her generosity is sincerely appreciated for our children and our community.”

Big Latto Presents The Fourth Annual Christmas In Clayco'

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

 

Did you get everything you wanted for Christmas (for those who observe)? If so, what’d you get? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of stunning sleigh belles on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627

Related Tags

Big Latto Christmas Day Christmas Eve Eniko Hart jackie aina Latto Newsletter Porsha Williams Shay Mitchell Sheree tis the season
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry's Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - San Juan, PR

The Ultimate Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Setlist: Songs He Could Perform

Global Grind

Atlanta Lights Up: Serayah, Tyler Lepley, Kandi Burruss & More Dazzle At ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Screening Party

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close