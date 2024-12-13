Celebrity

Cardi B Claims Tasha K Lives In 'Luxury' While Owing Her $4M

Cardi B Calls Cap On Tasha K’s Bankruptcy, Flags Flimsy Financial Filings As Fraudulent To Avoid $4M Lawsuit

Published on December 13, 2024

Bardi is really beefing foreva over Tasha K’s coins, claiming the bankrupt blogger is fake broke but living in “luxury” while owing her $4 million.

West Allis Wisconsin Rally With Cardi B and Kamala Harris

Source: Anadolu / Getty

Two things Cardi doesn’t let go of are beef and receipts, and nobody should know that better than “jumbo teeth” tattler Tasha K. The internet instigator insisted she was too broke for Bardi’s 2022 multimillion-dollar lawsuit victory. However, the rapper isn’t letting up on her Bodak get back and mission to “make an example out of” Tasha.

TMZ reports Cardi revealed receipts alleging that Tasha is balling more than ever while pretending she still “ain’t got it.” The new filing accuses Tasha and her husband of upgrading to a luxury apartment for $7,000 per month. That’s quite a come-up for someone who swore in bankruptcy court she only had $95 in her bank account and less than $60,000 in assets. Make it make sense!

Cardi’s documents, filed in a Florida bankruptcy court, allege Tasha hid assets under her husband’s name and his business. The Grammy winner also doubled down on allegations that Tasha stashed cash in offshore accounts. Cardi’s legal team ran receipts reporting secret accounts in Georgia (the country, not the state), the Cook Islands, and Nevis.

Cardi B Claims Tasha K’s Stunting Online Proves She Isn’t Actually Broke

Cardi B attends Skims store opening

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

Even after successfully filing for bankruptcy, Tasha perpetually played in Cardi’s face and the court’s. She is still flexing in 4K on the internet with designer clothing, handbags, and jewelry, the LHH alum asserts in new court docs.

The softer side of Cardi considered letting Tasha off the hook after working to seize her property and garnish her YouTube earnings. Still, the egregious gossiper refused to apologize until she lost the court case and subsequent appeals. A judge had to compel Tasha to remove the videos falsely claiming Cardi was a drug user and prostitute with STIs.

The “Wanna Be (Remix)” rapper asked the judge to toss Tasha’s bankruptcy case. The filing also requested to prevent her from filing again for the next two years. If the last two years are any indication, not even the lint in Tasha’s pockets will be safe from Cardi’s collection efforts.

