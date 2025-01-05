2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of January 5

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Astro Overview:

As the year gets underway Mars Retrograde enters Cancer on 1/6/25. This can make it difficult to control your emotions and even cause you to act out of order. During this time give yourself and everyone else a bit of grace and try not to make any long standing decisions. On the 8th Mercury goes into Capricorn which will help with all of this watery Mars energy however it may find you feeling conflicted as to whether to lead with your heart or your head. Alrighty, let’s see what the stars have in store for your sign this week.

CAPRICORN:

With Mercury sliding into your sign on the 8th while Mars leans back into Cancer expect a battle between your head and heart over the next few weeks. Especially when it comes to issues of co-parenting, romantic adventures and choosing your passions. RED FLAG: To calm your nervous system bring more of the element of air into your physical and energetic space by diffusing your home with eucalyptus essential oils and spending ten mins every day journaling your feelings. SWEET SPOT: Shift into 2025 with a focus on rest, resilience and joy.

