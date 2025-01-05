New Year, New Nigerian Boo? ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey Shows Support For Her Man, Timaya

Brooke Bailey is ringing in the new year with some love for her Nigerian beau, Timaya.

The Basketball Wives reality star took some time out to celebrate her man after his 3rd annual festival hosted in his hometown of Nigeria.

So proud of you, my love! Watching you pour your heart and soul into giving back to your village with the 3rd annual #timayatimaya #timayaday was nothing short of inspiring,” she captioned a carousel of photos. “From the stadium packed with love to the unforgettable performances that showcased incredible talent, you cerated a moment that will live on forever.

She continued,

You brought the world to your village and gave your people a night to remember. Filled with music, unity, and so much love. Seeing the crowd’s energy, the beautiful ladies fainting as you serenaded them, and the joy radiating from family, friends, and fans was pure magic.

Brooke shared a series of behind-the-scene photos from the event including some shots of herself looking on with pride.

Though she has been very vocal about her new love, fans have speculated that maybe she isn’t as much of a fixture on her new man’s social media accounts, which she promptly shut down.

When one user found their way into her comments to be messy, Brooke clapped back saying,

Girl! I’m on his page. Grow up!

Welp. Thankfully, proof her new man helped to shut down those pesky rumors about her allegedly getting secretly married to rapper Jim Jones that the internet ran with in late 2024. It seems Brooke is happily enjoying her new international love affair.

There must be something in the water over in the motherland as the girlies seem to be scooping up the Nigerian men, one by one. Chloe Bailey set the streets on fire when she popped up with the Naija superstar, Burna Boy, and we all remember how our girl Lori Harvey was down bad for Damson Idris.