Funniest Tweets From The 2025 Golden Globes

Hey, Dwayne: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets From The 2025 Golden Globes

Published on January 6, 2025

Hollywood was back and wilder than ever at last night’s star-studded Golden Globes that kicked off Awards season with hilarious shenanigans including host Nikki Glaser’s crowd-pleasing roast sessions, Vin Diesel attempting to be cordial with Fast & Furious frenemy The Rock, Morris Chestnut sending viewers into a freaky frenzy, and Anthony Mackie doing the absolute MOST the entire night.

And by entire night, we mean the whole entire night.

Perhaps the Marvel superhero was vying for eyes on his upcoming blockbuster Captain American: Brave New World (in theaters Valentine’s Day) where he finds himself caught up in a Government conspiracy after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford).

Captain America: Brave New World asset

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

 

Armed with thee shield and vibranium wings courtesy of the Wakandans, Wilson must uncover the reason behind a diabolical global plot before the true mastermind Hulk smashes the world to smithereens.

Check out the trailer below:

Without the help of the Avengers, Sam is thrusted into the dark underbelly of political corruption that begins and ends with President Ross who gets very big, very red, and very dangerous when he’s angry.

Captain America: Brave New World asset

Source: Marvel Studios

 

Hinging on an intriguing dynamic between Captain America and the seemingly evil President Ross, it’s no surprise that Mackey and his legendary co-star got along so well on set.

“What was really interesting and it shows the nature and the beauty of Harrison Ford—when he got to set, he pulled me aside, and he was like ‘Hey kid,’—and I’m 46 years old. “He goes, ‘Hey kid, this is your movie. I’m here to support you. And I’m here to make sure after this movie comes out, everyone knows your name.’ And there are a lot of people on his level that would not do that. There are a lot of people at his scale of work who would not do that,” recalled Mackey on The Playlist podcast, per Collider

What was your fave moment of the Globes? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest moments from last night’s show on the flip.

