Dr. Dre Shares Plan To Compete In Archery During 2028 Olympics

#LA28: Dr. Dre Reveals Plan To Compete In Archery During The 2028 Olympics–‘I Feel Like I Could Do Anything’

Published on August 14, 2024

Dr. Dre - LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration

Dr. Dre – Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

With Los Angeles hosting the next Olympic Games, Dr. Dre shares plans to compete in archery and he’s “dead a** serious” about it.

After a successful 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA can rest and get back to work because 2028 will be here in no time. As previously reported, athletes will compete in flag football for the first time during the 2028 games. That is just the first surprise of many that we will likely see in 2028, and some people like Dr. are already amped for what’s to come.

According to Entertainment Tonight (ET) Dr. Dre is “dead a** serious” about competing in archery during the 2028 Olympic games.

“I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028… Archery. I’m dead-a– serious,” he told Nischelle Turner on Tuesday.

“I actually started playing around with archery in junior high. I stopped for a while and my son bought me a set-up I don’t know if it was for my birthday or father’s day or something like that, so I have it set-up in my backyard. And I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet and I practice at 90 [feet].”

“Yeah, wouldn’t that be interesting to go, especially with it being here in L.A. and win the gold medal… I feel like I could do anything.”

Dre’s buddy Snoop Dogg held down this year’s Olympics for a rumored $500K a day while having a blast trying his hand at every event during his downtime. Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood some hopefully some other entertainers will compete during the 2028 games.

 

You can watch Dre break down how he picked up Archery below.

