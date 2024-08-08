Yung Miami Tearfully Breaks Her Silence Surrounding The Diddy Allegations On ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast–‘I’m Ready To Answer Everything’

Yung Miami is finally speaking out following the slew of allegations and lawsuits against her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

In the upcoming episode of her Revolt TV show Caresha Please, Saucy Santana takes over as interviewer as Yung Miami is shown crying while talking about her life over the last few months. The rapper, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was dating Diddy prior to the disgraced music mogul being hit with multiple civil lawsuits, along with the release of 2016 hotel surveillance footage showing him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie.

The Season 2 premiere of Caresha Please, which premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Revolt’s app and YouTube channel, features Santana asking his friend directly why she has stayed silent on the allegations Combs is facing.

“I want to be able to answer all the questions that people may have. I’m ready to answer everything, tell my story, tell my truth, tell my feelings and tell what I’ve been going through,” Yung Miami told PEOPLE. “I’m going to do exactly that on the show.”

The trailer for the upcoming episode shows Santana asking Caresha about her experience dating the record producer and asking why she chose to ignore questions about the situation for so long. Multiple clips from the compilation show Miami crying, along with one of her wiping her tears as she says, “I ain’t bring us this far to go backwards.”

Still, the rapper’s friend does not go easy on her, urging her to “Talk, ho” after insisting, “I don’t really feel like you addressed everything.”

Yung Miami also spoke to PEOPLE about her decision to return her show to Revolt TV, considering the fact that it’s Diddy’s former company.

“I felt like this was something Revolt had to go through as well,” she told the outlet. “I considered [leaving] it, but at the end of the day, it’s a Black-owned media company and I built a relationship with them and it just felt comfortable and I just felt safe.”

Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels also spoke on Caresha Please’s return saying;

“I’m thrilled to announce the return of the #1 show for the culture, Caresha Please, to the #1 media platform for the culture, REVOLT,” said Samuels. “Caresha is a singular and unique voice that has taken the world by storm, and we expect nothing less as she makes her triumphant return.”

As for Diddy, “He has no involvement and no connection to REVOLT today,” according to a spokesperson for the company.

“He stepped down as chairman in November, and prior to that was not involved in the day-to-day operations at the company,” they continued. “He no longer has any form of ownership in the company. Today, the largest shareholder block of REVOLT are its employees.”

Season 2 of Caresha Please premieres August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Revolt’s app and YouTube channel.