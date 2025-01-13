Drake’s Try-Hard Henchman DJ Akademiks Claims LeBron James Cheated On His Wife With Alleged Aubrey-Assisted Affairs

The men are still squabbling, spilling the tea (or maybe the “milk”), and being messy in front of microphones in the new year.

Drake‘s number one fan and biggest hype man, DJ Akademiks, took to his livestream channel to drop some major tea about the rapper’s friendship with NBA star, LeBron James. According to the messy mischief maker, the former friends would often pair up to sleep with women together in Drake’s hometown of Toronto. Well, that would be par for the famous man course, except for one tiny detail: Lebron’s image as the happily married perfect family man.

Akademiks took to the net to defend Drake amid reactions to the “Fighting Irish Freestyle” that leaked online and led to assumptions that the “Nothing Was The Same” rapper was throwing shots at the Lakers player. Apparently, the mighty mouth of the internet decided to share what he’s heard about Drake and Lebron’s affinity for finding snow bunnies together.

“Let me just tell you what I’ve heard. LeBron, you and Drake used to go on two mans,” he alleged. “You’ve been cheating on your g*ddamn wife and Drake used to facilitate the h**s.”

He continued,

“You can’t dance to a song about him being a pedophile, he used to supply you with the b***hes. You’ve been living a lie, and everybody think you’re this perfect guy.”

May we all find someone to love and defend us the way Akademiks goes up for Aubrey Graham. For his part, Drake has yet to confirm or deny who his “Fighting Irish” lyrics are about, though many have pointed out that Lebron’s high school basketball team often went by that nickname.

Talkin’ ’bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit/God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image All that brother talk as if I really discovered a sibling,” Drake raps on Fighting Irish.

Only time will tell if the men will shake hands and make up but for now it seems that Drake isn’t letting bygones be bygones after last year’s battle royale with Kendrick Lamar. He clearly took notes on who switched sides.