After weeks of radio silence from Kendrick Lamar, Drake posted a new photo rocking a Compton Community College t-shirt.

Drake’s current rap feud with former collaborator Kendrick Lamar is slowly turning into a one-sided event. In contrast, Kendrick kicked off the circus with his feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” but he’s been missing in action since. Drake has accepted the smoke from every angle and is begging for the main event match-up with Kendrick Lamar.

On “Taylor Made Freestyle” he used technology to rap like Tupac and Snoop Dogg while begging Kendrick to respond. Tupac’s estate entered the chat, basically telling Drake he was doing too much, and asked him to remove the track while threatening legal action.

According to NBC News, Drake removed the song from social media following the outcry from the Estate.

If you thought this meant the taunting was over think again as Drizzy is committed to reminding everyone Kendrick Lamar is missing in action. Over the weekend Drizzy took to Instagram to post his latest fit picture and eagle-eyed fans found an indirect shot at Kendrick Lamar.

Drake rocked a Compton Community College t-shirt in a weird attempt to troll Kendrick. While he may have poorly executed the troll it reminded everyone Kendrick Lamar hasn’t responded.

Furthermore, it exhausted some people and made them declare Drizzy the victor.