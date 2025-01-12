2025 BOSSIP Horoscopes: Week Of January 12

Psychic Zya is back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we have a double whammy of “all the feels” as a Cancer Full Moon arrives on the 13th just as Mars is going retrograde in Cancer. This means matters of the heart, home and emotions will come up for air, healing and clearing. Sit in your emotions and process them with dancing, meditating, journaling and most importantly speaking your truth. Oh this Full moon is also a great one to do a love ritual under. On the 19th we enter the sign of Aquarius where the Sun stations itself for the next month. This is a great day to do a vision board if you haven’t already and be open to new career paths and romantic opportunities. Also this is a great transit– to shake things up – get a new routine or try something completely different from what you’re used to doing – especially when it comes to your choices in romantic partners.

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com.

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN:

This week many of you will feel the double impact of Mars retrograding in Cancer and the Full Moon in Cancer on the 13th. Expect wayward emotions, emotional outbursts (I know — not your style) as well you having to finally stand in your truth and speak up on some long hidden family secrets. Trust that this “purge” will serve you well going forward. RED FLAG: If you’re facing some financial troubles, hold tight as your ancestors work hard behind the scenes to turn things around for you. SWEET SPOT: Splurge a little on that one thing you’ve had your eye for a while now – you’ll be glad you did. #treatyoself

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!