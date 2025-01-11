Run The Check & Run It Back! NeNe Leakes Teases ‘RHOA’ Return After Cynthia Erivo Roots For Spinning The Bravo Block

Cynthia Erivo thinks Real Housewives of Atlanta is missing a certain petty sais quoi without NeNe Leakes, and the clapback queen might consider a comeback under THIS condition.

With many other Housewives like Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, and Shereé Whitfield have gravitated back to Bravo, is it time for RHOA royalty NeNe to reclaim her throne? Cynthia Erivo certainly thinks so! The gorgeously green actress restarted the conversation in an interview with W Magazine where she mentioned her favorite reality shows. When asked if she’s a NeNe fan, Cynthia rooted for her return.

“I am a Nene Leakes fan. I love her. Where is she? Bring her back, please. She’s great,” she said after sharing her love for RHOP as well.

The internet has been buzzing about that blurb from the magazine’s 2025 Best Performances Issue. It didn’t take long for TMZ to ask NeNe about stepping back into the reality TV ring. And the champ is ready… as long as Bravo’s bank is ready, too.

“Cynthia, I love you and I totally agree. So many people watch Real Housewives! It was a pleasure to see that Cynthia loved the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and that she, in particular, loved NeNe Leakes,” she said with a hair flip.

When asked about giving the people what they want, NeNe said it’s all about the bag!

“I don’t know. If the opportunity was right and the check was on point, why not?” she laughed.

Until the check is in check, NeNe is booked and busy with her new Me & My Homegirl podcast with LHHATL‘s Sierra Gates.

NeNe Leakes’ Road To Reality TV Redemption With Bravo

A Housewives homecoming may have been relatively easy for NeNe’s former castmates, but they didn’t get into a legal battle like she did. She wrapped up her reign during season 12 back in 2020 over a contract dispute.

The messy meme-maker didn’t want to leave, but thought she deserved more money as the channel’s breakout star. Nene has seemingly tried to find her way back to Bravo every year since then, she left the door open for reconciling. In 2022, she filed a lawsuit against Bravo and creator Andy Cohen, alleging racism and a toxic work environment. NeNe dropped the case the same year, later claiming she had no hard feelings for Andy or the franchise.

The network might have played hard-to-get, but the series wasn’t the same without her. In 2023, RHOA’s ratings hit a record low, forcing a cast shake-up as fans nagged the network for NeNe. Producers didn’t even consider it in 2024 while season 16 brought in some of the biggest Housewives heavy hitters.

Will Cynthia Erivo’s big Ephalba energy be enough to finally make it happen? Do you think it’s time for NeNe Leakes’ RHOA return?