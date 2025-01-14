Television

Ms. Pat Teases Deion Sanders On 'We Got Time Today'

‘We Got Time Today’ Exclusive: Ms. Pat Bleepity Blasts Coach Prime Over Past Relationship Drama!

Published on January 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Have you had a chance to watch Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz on their Tubi talk show We Got Time Today yet?

We Got Time Today

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

The weekly series follows the legendary Deion Sanders as he takes a step off the field and into the studio for a talk show like no other! Each week, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports, and conduct an intimate interview with a celebrity guest.

We Got Time Today

Source: Courtesy / Tubi

Related Stories

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode featuring none other than the hilarious Ms. Pat as guest! The Emmy-award nominated Ms. Pat shares how she transformed her pain into laughter, using her remarkable life story as inspiration for her comedy and work.

In the exclusive clip below, Ms. Pat comes at Deion about requiring “his women” to name their kids using the same letter and jokes about how he ran off during a pre-game ceremony to avoid hugging one of his sons’ mothers.

Check it out below:

Pure comedy right?!

This episode premieres today! Be sure to tune in to “We Got Time Today” only on Tubi on Tuesdays at 5pm.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Baby Mama Drama Deion Sanders desi banks Ms. Pat Ms. Pat Settles It Ms. Pat Show Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams Pilar Sanders Rocsi Diaz Shedeur Sanders Shilo Sanders The Ms. Pat Show On BET+ tubi

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired
African American couple arguing at home, woman turning away with protest

Girl… #7 Is A Whole Sermon — Red Flags You’re Dating An Emotional Vampire

MadameNoire

Eras, Egos & Evolution: Breaking Down The Laila Ali & Claressa Shields Beef

Global Grind

Yes Day, Gen Zalpha's Newest Beauty Brand, Is a Must For Tweens & Teens

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

A Toast To Black Hollywood
20 Items

Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo’s Felony Fraud Charge Arrests

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2025
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 116

World Premiere Of Hulu's "All's Fair" - Arrivals

Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts & Their ‘All’s Fair’ Costars Sizzle & Slay The Series’ Los Angeles Premiere

Cardi B performs at 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Cardi B Claps Back At Critics About Why She Continues Clubbing While Pregnant: ‘I’m An Entertainer, Honey!’

Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020

Kimmy Kakes Kandidly Komments On The Breaking Point In Her ‘Toxic’ Ye Marriage—’I Had To Save Myself’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close