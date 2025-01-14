Ms. Pat Teases Deion Sanders On 'We Got Time Today'
‘We Got Time Today’ Exclusive: Ms. Pat Bleepity Blasts Coach Prime Over Past Relationship Drama!
Have you had a chance to watch Deion Sanders and Rocsi Diaz on their Tubi talk show We Got Time Today yet?
The weekly series follows the legendary Deion Sanders as he takes a step off the field and into the studio for a talk show like no other! Each week, Deion and his co-host, Rocsi Diaz, discuss the latest in news, culture, entertainment, and sports, and conduct an intimate interview with a celebrity guest.
We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode featuring none other than the hilarious Ms. Pat as guest! The Emmy-award nominated Ms. Pat shares how she transformed her pain into laughter, using her remarkable life story as inspiration for her comedy and work.
In the exclusive clip below, Ms. Pat comes at Deion about requiring “his women” to name their kids using the same letter and jokes about how he ran off during a pre-game ceremony to avoid hugging one of his sons’ mothers.
Check it out below:
Pure comedy right?!
This episode premieres today! Be sure to tune in to “We Got Time Today” only on Tubi on Tuesdays at 5pm.
-
Pretty Girls Go To Bama State! A Gallery Of Buzzzzy Baddies Who Brought It-Girl Energy To Homecoming 2025
-
Baddest In The 'Burg! A Gallery Of SC State Stunners Who Showed Up & Showed Out At The Livest Homecoming In America
-
Whew, Chileee… Must-See Tweets, Memes & #RHOP Reactions To Wendy & Eddie Osefo's Felony Fraud Charge Arrests
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 117