Pro Primetime? Deion Sanders Says Jerry Jones Reached Out About Coaching The Dallas Cowboys

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently confirmed that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out amid a coaching vacancy.

With Travis Hunter, Shilo, and Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL, rumors suggest Coach Deion Sanders could be following behind. Over the weekend, rumors flared that Deion Sanders was interested in the Las Vegas Raiders head coach opening due to his family’s relationship with Tom Brady.

Brady is a new minority owner of the Raiders and hopes to steer the team to a Super Bowl trophy, so having Prime onboard could accelerate that.

By contrast, CBS Sports reports that Jerry Jones actually wants Coach Prime to look his NFL team’s way.

During Monday Night Football, Prime confirmed the rumors and said that the NFL team owner pitched a Dallas Cowboys coaching gig his way.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

As you can see, Sanders didn’t deny interest in going elsewhere, and considering that he loves to coach his sons, we could see him leaving.

The relationship between Jerry and Deion spans decades, including winning the 1996 Super Bowl Championship together. However, the question remains: how will billionaire Jerry be able to pull off this finesse?

It could be as simple as sending Dak Prescott with draft picks for the #1 NFL Draft selection to use for Shedeur Sanders. With a clear path to making it happen, it seems likely the Sanders father-son duo could move to the NFL together. However, it’s important to remember that the Cowboys and Jerry have never been able to get out of their own way.

Don’t get your hopes up, Cowboys fans. You have enough disappointment from this season to feast on.