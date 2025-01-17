MarriedToMedicine Exclusive Clip: Phaedra Looks Seriously Smitten By An African King—‘You Act Your Wage, Not Your Age’

Phaedra Parks might have met her (30-year-old) match at a Married To Medicine speed dating event, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip of their flirty convo.

On Sunday’s episode of #M2M, viewers will see Sweet Tea throw a matchmaking event catered to age-gap relationships. Tea is joined at the event by Dr. Contessa, who’s in charge of keeping time, Toya, who’s monitoring the speed daters’ conversations, and her hubby, Dr. G, who promises that the men are “cultured and cultivated.”

Also on hand is Phaedra Parks, hoping to connect with someone new.

Phaedra moves through the process with men closer to age but seems uninterested. She perks up, however, when she meets Cheik, a 30-year-old international basketball player.

“[I’m] Phaedra, but you can call me mama,” says the 51-year-old attorney.

The handsome French African tells her that age is nothing but a number, and she agrees.

“You act your wage, baby. Not your age!” says Phaedra. “Thank you holy ghost for activating,” she adds in a confessional.

Is it love at first sight for Phaedra or lust at sight? Dr. Contessa says it’s the latter.

“This is the perfect example of lust at first sight, that boy looks like he’s a little bit older than her children,” she jokes.

Take an exclusive look below.

Phaedra Parks Might Still Be Dating Cheik

In November during the Tour De Wives panel at Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, Phaedra said she was seeing a mystery man.

“Yes, I’m dating,” said Phaedra according to Bravo’s Daily Dish. “It’s delicious.”

Phaedra confirmed that her man will appear on both Married to Medicine Season 11 and #RHOA Season 16.

“You know, he’s young… very early 30’s,” she explained. “I like to have fun.”

Sunday’s Married To Medicine Episode Is Titled “Baby Birkin”

Check out an official description of Sunday’s new episode of Married To Medicine.

Dr. Jackie is short of money for the Med Gala, so will Phaedra be able to write a check for the difference? Sweet Tea introduces Dr. Mimi and her husband, Steve, to the group. Tea throws a matchmaking event. Toya throws a mysterious baby shower, leading to the ladies speculating if she’s pregnant.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Each episode streams the next day on Peacock.