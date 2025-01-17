Dirty Game: Federal Prosecutors Refuse To Charge Louisiana State Troopers For Beating Ronald Greene To Death

Ronald Greene was beaten to death by several Louisiana State Troopers in 2019 following a high-speed chase. BOSSIP reported on the incident back in 2021 after the body camera video footage was finally released to the public and the lies of the officers involved were revealed. Prior to that release, the official police report stated that Greene died on impact after running into a tree but once the public saw what actually happened, the call for accountability and justice was loud and unrelenting.

Unfortunately, those calls have gone unanswered because according to NOLA, federal prosecutors have decided that Robert Greene deserved to die and the officers who killed him were simply doing their jobs by killing him. The U.S. Department of Justice recently met with Mona Hardin, Green’s mother, to inform her that there would be no criminal charges pressed against the men who took her son’s life unnecessarily. They were so cowardly in their decision that a Western District of Louisiana spokesperson refused to comment or offer an explanation. At the time, one of the officer involved in the attack was heard bragging about what he had done saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”

Said former NAACP president of the Baton Rouge chapter Eugene Collins:

“With the absence of justice essentially happening here in Louisiana, I at least thought the feds would get something right,” Collins said. “I think you have to say this family was failed top to bottom.”

Hardin reacted to the devastating news via BRProud:

“There’ll be no satisfaction. There’ll be no closure. But for my son to be killed the way he was tortured or handcuffed and shackled, everyone needs to look at those details,” she said.

It’s evil how badly these janky cops and jankier prosecutors have conducted themselves. If criminal justice is not an option, we surely hope that the justice of the universe brings pain and suffering to all those involved with allowing Ronald Greene’s senseless death to unpunished.

NWA was right. They were always right.